Team Penske's driver, Joey Logano, recently shared some insights on his work-life balance. In that conversation, he also spoke about the most important decision he has ever made in his personal life.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Logano married his childhood sweetheart Brittany Baca on December 13, 2014. The couple has three children together. Their first son Hudson was born in January 2018, and their second son Jameson was born in May 2020. Brittany conceived both their sons through IVF treatment. Later, the Logano family welcomed their daughter Emilia in February 2022, the same year in which the #22 Ford driver won his second Cup Series championship.

In a recent episode of Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Logano talked about achieving a steady work-life balance in his day-to-day life.

"I go racing, I go to work the things that matter and then I go home and do the things that matter. That's just being with my family. Just be with kids, be a dad, be a good husband...now I got a fantastic wife." Logano said. (21:07)

"Your wife is the most important decision you ever make in your life, is who you marry yes it is and cuz that person especially in our way we live she's raising her kids by herself a lot of times so when I'm home it's 100% of the times with them," Logano added at (21:29).

The 34-year-old Logano believes that spending time with his wife and kids when not working and maintaining a good relationship with them is the "most important thing". He also said:

"If you retire without a good relationship with your family you're going to be depressed cuz all you had was racing and when that goes away you got nothing like that, you can't have that. So that's like your happiness for the rest of your life," (22:52)

Joey Logano's wife Brittany talks about Logano's commitment to fatherhood

Brittany Baca is a philanthropist and she also serves as the secretary and vice-chairperson of the Joey Logano Foundation. Baca met Logano in an ice skating rink in their high school years and the duo went on to develop a brilliant relationship.

In an interview with Lindsay Czarniak in 2022, Baca spoke about a moment from their relationship which shed light on the Team Penske driver's efforts to prioritize family time over any other distractions.

"When you're with him, he turns his phone off; he's not one to go sit there and play video games. He's like 'I want to be with my son, this is my time with him.' I think that's something that most guys I've noticed don't do," Baca said. (14:02)