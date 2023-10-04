“You’re not going to beat him”: Ryan Blaney would be unbeatable if he continues to ‘show up’, insists 7x NASCAR champion’s son

Ryan Blaney emerged as the undisputed victor in Talladega last weekend, securing his second win of the season and advancing to the next round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Blaney's stellar performance not only propelled him into the Round of 8 of playoffs but also surpassed Kyle Petty's record for the number of wins in significantly fewer races.

However, amidst the celebratory atmosphere, the remarks of NASCAR legend Kyle Petty added a sobering touch to Blaney's victory.

Kyle Petty, the son of legendary NASCAR driver and 7x world champion Richard Petty, who is known for his outspoken commentary, had earlier drawn parallels between Ryan Blaney and former driver Casey Kane, highlighting a perceived inconsistency in Blaney's performances.

Speaking on NASCAR on NBC recently, Petty didn't mince his words as he backed his claim, stating:

"Ryan Blaney has so much potential, and we keep talking about it, talking about it, talking about it."

Petty's comparison to Casey Kane alludes to a potential untapped by Blaney, where flashes of brilliance are occasionally clouded by unexpected missteps. This duality in performance has been a recurrent theme throughout Blaney's career, leaving fans and critics alike yearning for a more consistent display of his exceptional skills.

However, Petty's observations also carry a message of hope and a challenge to Blaney.

"If this Ryan Blaney that showed up today, shows up at the ROVAL, shows up at Vegas, shows up at Martinsville, shows up for the rest of the year, you're not gonna beat him, because he's on top of his game," Petty emphasized.

Kyle Petty backs his comparison of Ryan Blaney to Casey Kane

Kyle Petty remains steadfast in his assessment, asserting:

"But this Ryan Blaney has very rarely shown up two or three weeks in a row. And there again is why I made the comparison before. And I still stand behind it."

While Blaney's wins have been nothing short of remarkable, Petty contended that there's an even higher echelon within the Team Penske driver's grasp. He contended:

"For all Ryan Blaney fans out here, yes the wins come. But in my estimation, the wins should be triple of that, or quadruple of what he's winning right now."

In Petty's eyes, Blaney shares a kinship with Kyle Larson, a driver with an impressive track record this season but, in Petty's estimation, still leaving some victories on the table. Petty's prescription for Blaney was clear as he said:

"Finish off some of those races without mistake and without putting yourself in a bad place, and find some consistency."

As the Cup Series action edges towards its commencement, all eyes will be on Ryan Blaney to see if the Team Penske driver can capitalize on his current momentum.