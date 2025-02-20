YouTube star with 4.2M+ followers Cleetus McFarland drops bombshell news to Dale Jr. about him racing again at the iconic Talladega racetrack

NASCAR driver Cleetus McFarland sat down for an interview with the former two-time Xfinity Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and revealed his racing plans for the 2025 season. McFarland debuted in stock car racing at the 2025 Daytona International Speedway this past weekend and aims to compete in more races.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native began his YouTube journey over a decade ago in 2009. He started his own channel while working as a social media manager for a car company. He eventually left the company and pursued his career as a full-time content creator. McFarland has always been a motorsports enthusiast and began racing in 2022 in the Stadium Super Truck series. He shares automotive and motorsports content on his YouTube channel with over 4 million fans.

During the latest interview, Dale Jr. asked Cleetus McFarland about his future plans when it came to racing and whether he would be interested in racing at Talladega Superspeedway. The ARCA Menards Series driver stated:

“Yeah, I’m going to Dega.” “We’re good for Dega—and we’re actually building some content around it on the YouTube channel that’ll that’ll cover it.”

However, the 29-year-old driver hasn't revealed what his content would be. Previously, he shared several videos from his debut at Daytona and an in-car livestream on his channel. The ARCA Race at Talladega is schedule for April 26, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET.

Cleetus McFarland struck a deal with an energy drink company for his ride in the 2025 season

Professional YouTuber and NASCAR driver Cleetus McFarland drove the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing in the Ride the Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway and shared his thoughts about his iconic debut in the series.

“This is surreal for me. I'm incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to return to Daytona and compete in the ARCA Menards Series. I appreciate all the support from my friends, family, colleagues, and particularly the Rette Jones Racing team for walking through every step of this journey,” Farland said. (via Speedway Digest)

Prior to his debut in January 2025, the #30 Ford driver inked a contract with Kenetik. His ride had a base navy paint job and struck some orange highlights. He expressed his gratitude toward the sponsor and stated:

“I'm extremely appreciative of Kenetik being a part of the journey this weekend at Daytona. I don't know what is going to happen on Saturday during the race, but I certainly plan to race smart and be in a position to make my ARCA Menards Series debut a successful one for Rette Jones Racing, Kenetik, Ford Performance, and all of those that support me." (via Speedway Digest)

After rain washed out the first qualifying session, Cleetus McFarland started the Dente 200 in P27. He had a good start, but on lap 5 he got involved in a multi-car collision.

