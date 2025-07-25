Zane Smith eyes triple duty Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series run at Naval Base Coronado

Zane Smith is pumped before NASCAR’s trip to San Diego in 2026. He drives the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports full time in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, if given a chance, the Huntington Beach native will run all three races over the San Diego weekend.Veteran Fox journalist Bob Pockrass recently interviewed Smith at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The driver is currently in his sophomore season, driving the No. 38 Chevy, following a one-year stint at the No. 78 Chevy Spire Motorsports.Pockrass asked Smith how he thinks he will race on Naval Base Coronado next year. Smith thought that it would run just fine.“If there's an opportunity for me to run the Truck, Xfinity, and obviously, Cup race...you know, I will do all three,” Smith then said. “I just feel track time would be incredibly important, and this is just gonna be an awesome event and making history.”“So it would be really cool to get a win in one of those series. Obviously, it'd be really cool to get that on Sunday,” he added.Zane Smith is one of the drivers who has yet to deliver their maiden win of the season. Currently, he sits 24th in the Cup Series championship standings with 388 points to his name. Next up for the 26-year-old is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Zane Smith shares “Lucky dog” moments at Indy as his stint with Aaron’s nears its endThis year, for the very first time, Aaron’s partnered with Zane Smith as the primary sponsor for the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team. Aaron’s would back Smith for six-point races throughout the 2025 season, starting with the regular season event at Phoenix Raceway back in February, ending with the Championship 4 (again at Phoenix) in November.Smith posted a carousel on Instagram a few hours ago, flaunting his Aaron-inspired racing gear. He captioned the post, saying,“Lucky dog at Indy.”Aaron’s also backed Todd Gilliland’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Chevy at Atlanta Motor Speedway, back in February. With its headquarters in Atlanta, Aaron’s made the industry headlines as a leading provider of retail purchase solutions for home goods, appliances, electronics, and furniture in the USA and Canada.“I’m really excited to be a part of Aaron’s next chapter in NASCAR.” Smith said of his partnership with Aaron’s. “They’ve been one of the most recognizable brands in the history of the sport, and I can’t wait to have them on the 38 car throughout the 2025 season.”Zane Smith’s car will bear Aaron’s colours coming Sunday for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 160-lap event will stream live on TNT Sports, 2 pm ET onwards. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide exclusive radio updates on the same.