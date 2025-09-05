Zane Smith heads to PGA Tour’s Stifel Charity Classic ahead of WWT Raceway showdown

Zane Smith, a popular NASCAR driver, shared a picture of himself attending the Stifel Charity Classic, a famous PGA Tour event, on Friday. This comes in before he gets behind his #38 in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series in Illinois.

Smith's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with Front Row Motorsports has been a year of growth, but without a victory. Smith has registered three top-10s and one pole position, with his best finish being seventh in more than 23 races. His total number of laps led during the season is 15, and his average finish is 20.96. He has had four DNFs (Did Not Finishes), and his race completion has been consistent with 94.9 per cent of the laps he has started.

The Stifel Charity Classic of the PGA Tour Champions will be played from September 5 to 7, 2025, at the Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. This tournament has a purse of $2.1 million and some of the best senior golfers on the PGA Tour Champions tour. The event provides a great competitive environment. The Norwood Hills Country Club has hosted some of the biggest events in golf, like the 1948 PGA Championship.

Zane Smith posted on Instagram:

Screenshot via Instagram - @zanesmith

Zane Smith demonstrated potential by winning his first career pole at the Jack Links 500 early in the season with his qualifying speed. Although he has not won the points races yet and has not achieved top-five results, his performance has proven to be improving slowly and competitively. Smith is a key figure in helping Front Row Motorsports to solidify their position in the top tier of the NASCAR sport, as he primarily races in the No. 38 Ford.

Zane Smith shares his anger regarding ‘dumb’ Carson Hocevar

Zane Smith expressed strong anger and frustration regarding an ongoing conflict with fellow driver Carson Hocevar, stemming from on-track incidents and heated exchanges in the 2025 season. The feud notably escalated after a race at Iowa Speedway, where Hocevar spun Smith into the wall, causing the latter to finish 36th.

Smith criticized Hocevar publicly, calling him a "dumb [expletive]" and expressing frustration about the impossibility of having any reasonable conversation with him without risking a hefty fine from NASCAR, referencing a $75,000 penalty similar to one given for physical altercations in the sport. To NASCAR.com, he said:

“I personally can’t go have a conversation with him without getting a $75,000 fine. Yeah, he’s just a dumb [expletive]. That’s just how it is.”

He further added:

“I think that the media feeds into him trying to play this like, ‘Intimidator’ role, but then he’ll act like he’s your buddy, and then just be an idiot on social media. I was teammates with him, and everyone at that race shop, everyone in this garage, realizes he’s an idiot.”

The tension between Smith and Hocevar also involved confrontations beyond the track, including an incident where a member of Smith’s crew confronted Hocevar on pit road with profanity-laced criticism following the Iowa race.

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

