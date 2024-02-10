Zane Smith returns to part-time NASCAR Truck Series with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

2022 NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith will run select races in the 2024 Truck Series season, as announced by McAnally-Hilgemann Racing on Friday (February 9).

Smith has competed the last four seasons in the Truck Series before getting promotion to the Cup Series to drive the #71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Spire Motorsports in an alliance with Trackhouse Racing for the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old Huntington Beach, California native will drive the #91 Chevrolet Silverado in four truck races this season. He will make his first start of the 2024 Truck Series season with the third race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 1, followed by Bristol Motor Speedway on March 16, Texas Motor Speedway on April 5, and Kansas Speedway on May 4.

Team owner Bill McAnally is happy to add Zane Smith to its driver lineup for four races in 2024. He believes adding Smith will benefit Jack Wood and the entire #91 team.

McAnally said in a statement:

“Having Zane is a huge boost for our team and will be a great benefit to Jack Wood and the entire No. 91 team. Zane and Christian have been teammates before earlier in their careers also and he’ll be a great asset to all four teams. We couldn’t do this without the incredible relationship we’ve built with the Instacoat Premium Products team and their enthusiasm for our program.”

Expand Tweet

According to the announcement, the organization has renewed and continued its relationship with Instacoat Premium Products as a sponsor under a multi-race agreement for the 2024 season. The company will serve as a sponsor for Smith in three races.

Zane Smith spoke about joining McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for select Truck races in 2024

The former Truck champion ended the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season in seventh place in the standings with two wins, 10 top fives and 10 top 10s, driving the #38 for Front Row Motorsports.

Expressing his feelings about joining hands with the Bill McAnally team, Smith said:

“I’m super pumped to partner up with Bill McAnally and the MHR team for a handful of NCTS races this season. It is going to be fun to race to win and not have to necessarily worry about racing for points.”

Catch Zane Smith in action in his first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and for a partial schedule in the Truck Series in 2024.