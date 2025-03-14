Zane Smith's partner McCall makes chic fashion statement sporting all-white crochet co-ord set in Anguilla honeymoon throwback photos 

Zane Smith’s wife McCall took to Instagram and shared a carousel from her honeymoon in Anguilla. The photos showed her flaunting a gorgeous, crochet-inspired, two-piece outfit.

McCall and Smith spent a few days at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla during the honeymoon. She captioned her throwback post:

“Anguilla bits 🤍”

McCall and Zane Smith have been together since their teenage days. Following their engagement in April 2022, the love birds tied the knot on January 11, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina.

McCall’s Instagram bio says “Cheerleader for Zane Smith”, and rightfully so. She is often seen alongside her husband on race days rooting for him. Smith is in his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series and first with Front Row Motorsports.

Smith currently drives the No. 38 flagship Ford Mustang following a year of driving the No. 71 entry for Spire Motorsports in his rookie year. His spot at Spire was filled by former FRM driver and Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell.

In his last four starts, Smith has picked one top 10 at Phoenix Raceway. He sits 26th in points as of today. Next up for the Huntington Beach native is the Pennzoil 400 powered by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Zane Smith to reunite racing with former ARCA teammate in 2025

Zane Smith became teammates with Noah Gragson when he stepped into his sophomore year in the Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports. They used to race together in the ARCA Menards Series and the K&N Pro Series. Noah Gragson, on the other hand, joined FRM ahead of the 2025 season.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Vegas," Smith said in a statement I have a lot of good memories at The Bullring, racing with Noah (Gragson). We made a pretty decent points jump after Phoenix, so hopefully we can carry that momentum into Vegas."

Meanwhile, joining FRM allowed Noah Gragson to reunite with Todd Gilliland. The two were teammates in the K&N Series, now known as the ARCA West. Last week, Gragson addressed the reunion and said:

"Todd was in trucks a year before me and then I was in trucks for four years and joined Todd there. Then obviously, at that point we’re all pretty much hanging out together every weekend. And now we’ve found each other all teammates on Sunday which is super cool."

Gilliland responded to the statement by saying:

"Growing up for me, there weren’t friends who really understood racing like that," said Gilliland, driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford. "You’re always gone on the weekends when most people can hang out, so for me, that’s why it’s easiest to have friends in racing."

Zane Smith has seven Craftsman Truck Series starts, five top-10 finishes, and one top-five finish at Las Vegas. In his lone Xfinity start at the Nevada track, Smith started sixth and finished 24th

