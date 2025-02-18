Zane Smith's wife McCall embraces summer aesthetic in white tank top and long skirt combo in Daytona 500 photo dump

McCall Smith, wife of NASCAR driver Zane Smith, recently shared a series of photos from the season-opening Daytona 500. She often gives fans a glimpse into her life, offering an inside look at her experiences as a NASCAR wife.

Ad

Zane Smith and McCall Gaulding’s love story began in their teenage years, eventually leading to their engagement during a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race weekend in April 2022. After more than a year of planning, the couple exchanged vows on January 11, 2024, in a beautiful Charleston ceremony.

On February 18, following the Daytona 500, Smith's wife shared a post on her Instagram, sharing several pictures of the event, featuring a few with her husband and their pet dogs.

Ad

Trending

"Daytona racing wasn’t the best to us but everything else was🤍Had such a fun week kicking off the first race of the 2025 season!#DAYTONA500#NASCAR," the post was captioned.

Ad

Zane Smith, the 25-year-old NASCAR driver, competes full-time in the Cup Series, piloting the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports. With nine career wins, all in the Truck Series, his standout achievement came in 2022 when he secured both the Truck Series championship and the regular-season title.

After an underwhelming 2024 season that led to a split with Spire Motorsports, Smith faced uncertainty before ultimately landing a seat with Front Row Motorsports as their third driver.

Ad

Recently, Smith made his third start in the prestigious Daytona 500, rolling off from P37. Despite his best efforts, he could only secure a 36th-place finish. Meanwhile, Front Row Motorsports' best result came from Todd Gilliland, who crossed the line in P27.

"I’ve lost three years of my life this year": Zane Smith speaks out on painful Spire exit

Earlier this January, Zane Smith opened up about his abrupt and unexpected departure from Spire Motorsports. The former Truck Series champion revealed that his exit coincided with Front Row Motorsports' search for a new driver. As fate would have it, FRM owner Bob Jenkins reached out just in time, offering Smith a Cup Series seat.

Ad

“I feel like I’ve lost three years of my life this year,” Smith told Sportsnaut on Monday. “When I was let go, it was a weird situation and life isn’t always fair, but it wasn’t fair. I got a text from Bob (Jenkins) asking if I was set for next year so I told him, ‘As a matter of fact, I just got fired,’" Smith said.

Ad

“I thought he was just interested in talking about the Truck Series but after going back and forth and realizing what he was putting together, I signed within a week," he added.

Expand Tweet

The second Cup Series race this season is scheduled on February 23rd, 3:00 PM Eastern time at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"