Zane Smith's wife McCall exudes effortless elegance in social media post about her St. Barth vacation update

NASCAR driver Zane Smith and his wife McCall are still in vacation mode. They were recently seen at the La Petite Plage restaurant in St. Barthélemy, and McCall’s outfit drew all the attention.

She flaunted a coral pink, off-shoulder maxi dress. Smith wore a simple yet crisp pink and black combination to match his wife's look. Here are a few snaps from the evening, as posted by McCall on Instagram.

She captioned her post:

“Staudines and St Barths.”

McCall and Smith were childhood sweethearts. Following their engagement in May 2023, McCall married Smith in Charleston, South Carolina, last year.

She is often seen alongside her husband, cheering for him on race days. Smith, the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, is expected to wheel the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports in 2025 after spending his rookie year with Spire. 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell will take over his ride from last season.

“I’ve always felt at home with Front Row Motorsports,” Zane Smith said of the opportunity (via Racing America). “They believed in me when I signed with them to race in the Truck Series initially in 2022 and we shared so much success together, winning six races and a championship in two seasons.”

Smith is yet to win his first Cup Series bid. His first race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled for February 2. Fans can watch Smith in action on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 8 pm ET onwards.

McCall manifests her husband Zane Smith’s first Cup Series victory

A few days after the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway, held on November 10, 2024, McCall took to X to express how much she already missed NASCAR.

While doing so, she also recalled a dream from the previous night. It was about Zane Smith winning his first-ever Cup Series race. She wrote:

“Had a dream last night that Zane won his first cup race! Hopefully someday that dream can become reality 🙏🏼🤍Can you tell I’m already missing NASCAR? LOL.”

Smith closed 2024 30th in points with a pair of top-fives (Nashville and Watkins Glen) and four top-10s. However, he believes he can win a race in the NASCAR Cup Series. In a statement, the 25-year-old speedster said:

“I know that we can win together in the Cup Series like we did in the Truck Series.”

At Front Row Motorsports, Smith will be joined by teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland. All three drivers will drive full-time chartered entries for the North Carolina-based outfit.

“Todd and Noah are great friends of mine and we all have a lot to prove as young drivers in the Cup Series. It is a great time to come back and continue to build my career with an organization where I know I can win,” Smith added.

Front Row Motorsports was founded by Jimmy Means and Bob Jenkins, now the sole owner, back in 2004. The following year, they started competing full-time in the Cup Series. Since then, FRM has delivered 14 wins across NASCAR’s premier racing series.

