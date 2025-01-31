Zane Smith’s wife McCall flaunts heatless sock curls on her first attempt in latest IG update 

Zane Smith’s wife McCall flaunted her hair, curled using just a pair of socks, on Instagram. It was her response to the ongoing heatless sock curl trend on social media.

This trend requires one to curl the hair using socks on both sides of the shoulder and leave them on overnight. The next day, this little hack, if executed correctly, will yield gorgeous curls like McCall’s.

McCall posted a mirror selfie in one of her Instagram stories and wrote:

“hopped on the heatless sock curls trend finally and I think I mastered it first try :)”

Trending

(Source: McCall Smith/Instagram)

Last year, McCall married Zane Smith, a former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion. He is expected to join Front Row Motorsports and drive their No. 38 Cup Series entry full-time starting in 2025. Notably, Smith won his Truck Series championship with FRM in 2022.

“I’ve always felt at home with Front Row Motorsports,” Smith said about his upcoming stint with the team, via NASCAR. “They believed in me when I signed with them to race in the Truck Series initially in 2022 and we shared so much success together, winning six races and a championship in two seasons.”

Smith spent his rookie season in the Cup Series (2024) driving the No. 71 for Spire Motorsports. In 36 starts, the Huntington Beach native earned four top-10s and a pair of top-5s.

McCall dreams about husband Zane Smith’s career-first achievement

A few days following the 2024 season, McCall had a dream. She saw her husband Zane Smith winning his first-ever Cup Series race. The next morning, McCall tweeted:

“Had a dream last night that Zane won his first cup race! Hopefully someday that dream can become reality 🙏🏼🤍Can you tell I’m already missing NASCAR? LOL.”

Expand Tweet

Well, Smith does have the support of his team. Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins knows that Smith is a champion-winning driver in the Truck Series, and he believes that the 25-year-old driver can replicate the same at the Cup Series level as well.

In an official statement as quoted by NASCAR, Jenkins said:

“We want to welcome Zane back to Front Row Motorsports. He brought us our first championship and we believe that he can win in the NASCAR Cup Series, too.”

Besides the championship, Smith won six races during his tenure at Front Row Motorsports. That year, he amassed 24 top-fives and 29 top-10s in 46 starts.

“We have always believed in his talents, and we will work hard to give him what he needs to be successful. We have confidence in Zane,” Jenkins further added.

Zane Smith will be joined by teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland. Their first race of the 2025 season is scheduled for February 2 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

However, the first point-paying race of the year is the 67th running of the annual Daytona 500, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 16. Fans can watch both races on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback