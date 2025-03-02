Zane Smith’s wife McCall gives a one-word response to her husband’s cheeky ‘loudmouth’ dig

McCall Smith, the wife of NASCAR driver Zane Smith, took to social media to respond to a playful jab from the Cup Series driver. McCall often gives fans an inside look at their relationship beyond the high-octane life of NASCAR via her social media account.

The couple's love story began in their teenage years, blossoming into a lifelong partnership. Their journey reached a special milestone in April 2022 when Zane proposed during a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race weekend. After over a year of planning, the couple exchanged vows on January 11, 2024, in a dreamy Charleston wedding.

Ahead of the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas, Zane and his wife, McCall, visited Loudmouth, a pizzeria on Rosewood Avenue in Austin, Texas. The racecar driver jokingly pointed out that the restaurant’s name "reminded him" of McCall, adding a lighthearted moment to their evening as they enjoyed a casual night out together before race day.

"Zane said we were going to a place that reminded him of me. Oh," she wrote on her story

Zane Smith, the 2022 Truck Series champion, has transitioned to full-time Cup Series competition, driving the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports. The 25-year-old, who is in his second full-time season in NASCAR's top division boasts nine career Truck Series wins, with his championship season marking a career-defining moment.

Smith wrapped up the 2024 season with a disappointing 30th place finish in the standings while driving Spire Motorsports' #71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Following an offseason shuffle, veteran Michael McDowell has taken over the ride. Now, with a new opportunity ahead, can Smith make the most of his fresh start and turn his Cup Series career around?

"Made a lot of gains today": Zane Smith confident about COTA despite finding 'issues' in qualifying

Zane Smith, reflected on his qualifying performance for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA. Despite making some progress, the Front Row Motorsports driver acknowledged there is still room for improvement. He will start the race from the 10th row in P20. Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote:

"Made a lot of gains today with our @TitleMax@Team_FRM @Ford but still need some more. Qualified p20. Unfortunately found some issues with our car that that will make us start at the rear tomorrow. Long race ahead!"

Zane Smith finished last year's race in P19, but with this year's layout change from COTA’s 3.41-mile, 20-turn Full Course to the 2.3-mile, 20-turn National Course, the adjustment could favor the #38 Ford driver.

Catch the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix's exclusive Broadcast live on FOX, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM's NASCAR Channel at 3:30 PM Eastern time on Sunday.

