Zane Smith’s wife McCall makes fashion statement as she shows her toned physique in a beachwear update from Shell Beach

McCall Smith, wife of NASCAR driver Zane Smith, recently shared a vibrant Instagram update from Shell Beach, St. Barts, showing off her toned physique and scenic surroundings. The post is a montage of her photographs, images of the beach scenery, and a video of her husband Zane Smith taking a swim.

McCall, a former dancer, and sister of race car driver Gray Gaulding, often shares insights of her life through social media. The recent post opens with a photo of Mccall in a polka-dot bikini paired with an abstract wrap skirt. She can be seen posing under two sunshades. She captioned the post:

“🐚 shellona 🐚”

McCall and Zane, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month, tied the knot on January 11, 2024. Their wedding took place at Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina.

As a part of their first-anniversary trip, the couple started from the island of St. Barts, enjoying champagne, pineapple fruitcake, and scenic views from an infinity pool. They then traveled to Anguilla via a charter plane to continue their celebration. In Anguilla, they stayed at the luxurious five-star Belmond Cap Juluca hotel.

McCall Smith reacts to husband Zane Smith securing a seat for the 2025 NASCAR season

McCall Smith also expressed joy and pride over her husband Zane Smith securing a seat with Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 NASCAR season. Trackhouse Racing loaned Smith to Spire Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Cup season, but by the end of it, Spire Motorsports chose to prioritize Shane van Gisbergen for their driver lineup. This left Smith with no seat for the 2025 season, and his future in the NASCAR Cup Series looked uncertain.

That was until the announcement of Zane Smith joining FRM was made on the team’s official Instagram page.

Following the announcement, McCall shared her excitement by reposting it on her story, and adding a heartfelt message that read:

“Now I’m crying.”

McCall also shared a photo of teammates Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson, on her story, with a caption showing confidence in the team lineup, She wrote:

“THIS MF TEAM.”

Zane Smith, the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series champion, will drive the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports in the 2025 season. The move marks his return to the team after his time at the Craftsman Truck Series, where he won six races during the championship-winning season.

Reflecting on the change, Zane shared his excitement in a press release by FRM, saying:

“I’ve always felt at home with Front Row Motorsports.”

He also praised the team for advancing their Cup Series program and spoke of his new teammates.

“Todd and Noah are great friends of mine, and we all have a lot to prove as young drivers in the Cup Series,” he added.

Zane will debut with Front Row Motorsports at the Daytona 500, the opening race of the season, on February 16.

