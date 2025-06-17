Zane Smith’s wife, McCall praises Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet’s ‘perfect’ wrap party after NASCAR’s Mexico race weekend

The only Mexican driver on the NASCAR grid, Daniel Suarez, and his wife, Julia Piquet, had an amazing party planned after the Viva Mexico 250 race weekend. The race saw Daniel Suarez finishing No. 19 on the grid after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

The driver had an astonishing support from the fans, cheering him loudly and shouting his name from the stands. The couple planned the special event to make the trip to Mexico an unforgettable experience.

Zane Smith's wife, McCall Kelli,praised the party hosted on her Instagram story and expressed her love for Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet for wrapping the weekend in Mexico with a bang.

"Daniel & Julia knew the perfect way to end everyone's Mexico trip! A party at @bagatellemexicocity." McCall Kelli wrote via her Instagram Story.

McCall Kelli's Instagram Story via Instagram

Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, also shared a glimpse of the party through her Instagram story.

Julia Piquet's Instagram Story via Instagram

The Viva Mexico 250 saw Shane Van Gisbergen clinching the victory after a dominating performance at the race, winning by a margin of over 16 seconds to the runner-up driver. The race got more exciting due to rainy conditions that tested the skills of the drivers and leveled the racing field on Sunday.

The Front Row Motorsports racing driver, Zane Smith, faced a DNF at the race on Sunday due to an incident on Lap 7, leading to a multi-car collision. The driver is currently ranked No. 25 in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season and hopes to make a strong comeback at the Pocono Raceway next weekend.

Daniel Suarez shares his advice on how to increase NASCAR's popularity

Daniel Suarez was the star of this weekend due to him being the only Mexican driver on the NASCAR Cup Series grid during the Viva Mexico 250 race. The driver had all the support he needed from the crowd and somewhat lived up to their expectations by winning the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

NASCAR has made significant efforts in increasing the popularity of the sport in recent months, with staging a Cup race outside of the US to embracing new broadcasting partners as Amazon Prime. Daniel Suarez recently shared his opinions on how to make the sport popular.

"The first thing is that we have to continue to get to know the drivers in a personal way. The Netflix show ‘Full Speed’ is a great way to get to know drivers on a personal level. I personally have learned a lot about all the drivers just from watching this show. A lot of fans know who I am as a driver, but they don’t know who I am as a person.” Suarez said via Jeff Gluck during the 12 Questions series.

Suarez also expressed that the drivers should be able to express themselves freely without any fear of fines or restrictions. He is currently ranked No. 28 in the Cup Series rankings for this season.

