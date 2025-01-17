Zane Smith’s wife McCall shares funny behind-the-scenes clip of FRM racer's coconut picking moment

Zane Smith's wife McCall Smith shared a funny video of her husband picking a coconut. The clip shows the FRM driver hilariously attempting to grab a coconut from a tree, giving fans a look into their candid moments off the track.

Zane and McCall have been together since they were teenagers and got married in January 2024. Hailing from Huntington Beach, California, Smith will drive the No. 38 Ford Dark Horse Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in 2025. His wife, McCall, is the daughter of former driver Dwayne Gaulding.

Taking to her Instagram stories on January 16, McCall offered glimpses of the couple spending time in Cap Juluca, Anguilla. The first story featured a photo of a coconut with a straw.

McCall Smith's Instagram story. Source: Instagram, @mccallkelli

The second story, with the video in focus, showed Zane Smith trying to get a coconut from a tree. McCall revealed the context behind the first story, writing:

“And if you’re wondering how I got that…,” referring to the coconut in the first story.

McCall Smith's Instagram story. Source: Instagram, @mccallkelli

McCall Smith recently also celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Zane Smith and shared photos from their wedding on Instagram. Zane had proposed to McCall in April 2022 during the Craftsman Truck Series race weekend, the same year he won the series championship with four wins.

The couple, who have known each other since their teenage years, tied the knot in January 2024. Celebrating this milestone, she posted a photo on her Instagram story, calling it one of the 'best days of their lives'.

"One year with my forever. Best days of our lives,"

While little is known about McCall’s professional life, she previously ran a wedding makeup service called Makeup by McCall.

McCall Smith shared a heartfelt message for husband Zane Smith before his Phoenix race in 2024

McCall Smith shared an emotional ahead of the 2024 Championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Reflecting on Zane’s 2022 NASCAR Truck Series title win, she described it as a moment she will always cherish.

In an Instagram story shared on November 06 last year, McCall shared a throwback photo of the memorable moment from 2022, recalling the joy of watching Zane win his first Truck Series championship.

“Going to Phoenix for the final race of the season will forever bring up so many awesome memories from this day 2 years ago. Standing there watching Zane celebrate as a champion was something I’ll never forget.”

Zane Smith has had 13 wins in NASCAR’s Truck and Xfinity Series combined. At the time when McCall shared the aforementioned story, he drove the #71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Spire Motorsports, having previously raced with Front Row Motorsports and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Zane proposed to McCall in April 2022 during a Truck Series race weekend, the same year he won the championship.

