Zane Smith's wife McCall shares incredible story behind her name with a nostalgic family connection

Zane Smith's wife McCall shared an incredible story as she revealed the roots of her name. She mentioned her parents deciding upon her name through a classic American magazine that was very popular back in the day.

McCall Gaulding was born on the March 20, 2001. Her name might ring a bell to the people who were born in the 1960s, as this was the time when a magazine by the name of McCall's Magazine peaked in the US with over 8 million readers. It was a women's magazine, founded by John McCall, with its first issue published in 1873.

Gaulding (who now writes Smith after her marriage with Zane Smith) recently revealed that the magazine played a major role in her naming. Back in 2001, when her father was taking her mother to the hospital for her delivery, they bought a copy of the McCall's Magazine, and both agreed to name the baby after the publication.

"Fun fact: I'm named after the McCall's Magazine. My dad bought my mom the magazine on the way to the hospital to deliver me and that's when they both decided that's what my name was going to be!" she wrote on her Instagram story.

Zane Smith's wife McCall reveals the roots of her name (@mccallkelli on Instagram)

Ironically enough, the magazine was renamed to Rosie in 2001 after Rosie O'Donnell was named the editorial director. The magazine ceased publication the following year, with the final issue being released in 2002.

How long did McCall Gaulding and Zane Smith date before getting married?

Zane Smith and McCall Gaulding were married over a year ago in January of 2024. The couple was engaged earlier in April 2022 and had been dating for six years at the time.

McCall grew up around motorsports with her father Dwayne Gaulding, who previously owned a team, and her brother Gray, who is a stock car racer. Despite the racing influence around her, McCall has been more involved in the cosmetics industry. She also owns a wedding makeup service called Makeup by McCall. It is based out of Mooresville, NC.

Meanwhile, Zane Smith is currently in his second full-time Cup Series season. He competed in 2024 with Spire Motorsports. However, he was dropped for this year, but was signed again by Front Row Motorsports to continue his campaign in the series. He pilots the #38 Ford.

