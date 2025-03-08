Zane Smith's wife McCall wows in color-block fashion statement styling shades of red, pink, and black in latest IG update 

Zane Smith’s wife McCall shared her latest outfit of the day through one of her Instagram stories. She flaunted a minimalist attire that included a red tank top and a pair of baby pink joggers.

McCall has been married to Smith since January 11, 2024. The couple currently live in Huntington Beach, California. Here is a screenshot of McCall’s story, which also had the following caption:

“ain’t gonna miss me today.”

(Source: McCall Kelli/Instagram)

McCall is known for sharing glimpses of her life on social media. She is often seen alongside Smith on race days. Her bio on Twitter says “Cheerleader for Zane Smith” so it’s perhaps safe to say that McCall is her husband’s biggest supporter.

Zane Smith is in his second year driving in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last year, he wheeled the No. 71 Chevy Camaro for Spire Motorsports, placing 30th in points at the end of the season. Ahead of the 2025 season, Smith moved to Front Row Motorsports as the driver of the No. 38 Mustang alongside teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland.

However, in his last three starts with FRM’s flagship Ford, the 25-year-old driver could not finish better than 29th. He also got handed his first DNF of the season at the annual Daytona 500.

Smith is vying for the first win of his Cup career. His next race is scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at Phoenix Raceway. Named Shriners Children’s 500, the 312-lap event will stream on Fox Sports 1 from 3:30 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to its live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Zane Smith reflected on his friendship with NASCAR teammates

Zane Smith has been racing from a very young age. Notably, his father, Mike, used to own a professional off-road racing team named the Herbst-Smith Fabrication team.

For Smith, getting to know people who race like him has always been the easiest. That’s how he got to be friends with Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland, who happens to be the longest-tenured driver at FRM. In a recent interview (reported by NASCAR), Smith said,

“Todd and Noah were racing K&N (now ARCA West) and I was on the ARCA side, so in that time, they would do some ARCA races. And I knew Todd because we were in friend group chats.”

There was also a time when Gragson, Gilliland, and Smith were all racing in different leagues. Reflecting on the same, Smith added,

“At one point, Noah and I were teammates. I was part-time and Noah was on the Xfinity side. Todd was in trucks a year before me and then I was in trucks for four years and joined Todd there. Then obviously, at that point we’re all pretty much hanging out together every weekend.”

And now, Smith gets to compete alongside his friends every Sunday.

