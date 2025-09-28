Zane Smith suffers horrible backflips after crashing out at the Kansas Cup race

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Sep 28, 2025 23:25 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Zane Smith at Kansas Speedway in 2025 - Source: Imagn

Zane Smith suffered what appeared to be a highly unusual crash at Kansas Speedway. His #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford rode the wall sideways before flipping multiple times down the track and landing on its wheels.

The incident occurred in the closing stages of the Hollywood Casino 400, triggering an overtime finish. Smith was running on the outside when the #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota of John Hunter Nemechek squeezed him into the wall approaching turn four, causing his right-side wheels to climb up the barrier before the car flipped onto its side and tumbled down the track. Thankfully, he was able to climb out of the racecar on his own.

Here's a replay of the crash via NASCAR on X.

“Zane Smith exited the vehicle under his own power after this incident late at (Kansas Speedway),” the American stock racing series wrote.
The crash marked Zane Smith's fifth DNF of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. He is in his second season in the Cup Series, now driving full-time for Front Row Motorsports after spending his rookie year with Spire Motorsports under a lease agreement with Trackhouse Racing.

“It's a shame”: Zane Smith on violent flip at Kansas

Zane Smith reflected on his race-ending crash at Kansas Speedway. He admitted feeling frustrated by the incident—and even more so by the fact that his car flipped several times down the track, which he said was painful.

In an interview with the USA Network, the 26-year-old said:

“Before I knew it, I had a decent restart going... I mean, I just get wrecked by the #42. He drives through me. I was sliding on the wall. Just mad at that point from how our day was going. And then, it just pissed me off even more, 'cause that's what really hurt, just flipping down the track.”
“Violent. No doubt [...] Just a bummer. If red flag caution came out, we're going to have a top-10 day, racing a bit inside the top 10... majority of the day. It's a shame that it has to come to an end that way.”

While Zane Smith settled for a DNF, his teammates had decent outings, led by Todd Gilliland with a 12th-place finish. Noah Gragson, meanwhile, finished in 23rd in a 37-driver field, with J.J. Yeley joining the fray as the sole part-time entrant.

At the front, Chase Elliott emerged victorious after a thrilling overtime restart, seizing the lead from the inside as Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin battled for the win. Hamlin finished second, followed by Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Wallace, highlighting Toyota’s strong showing at Kansas Speedway.

Moreover, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, and Shane van Gisbergen completed the top 10.

Next on the schedule is the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, serving as the Round of 12 finale, where four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs. That won’t concern FRM, though, as none of its three young drivers qualified for the postseason.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Edited by Zarec Sanchez
