Zane Smith takes a dig at Ty Gibbs spinning out at Martinsville: "Can't park there"

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith took a hilarious dig at fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs on his Martinsville incident. Smith shared a picture from Gibbs' spin from the 400-lap race and accompanied it with a humorous caption.

Ad

Since the second half of the 2024 season, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been struggling to land a strong performance. He secured a P13 finish in the qualifying session for the Martinsville Speedway race, but an incident on the track cost him a top-ten finish.

During the first short track race of the 2025 season, Ty Gibbs and 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick competed fiercely. With 101 laps to go, Gibbs was running in 11th place when Reddick made a maneuver. This resulted in contact between the two drivers, spinning Gibbs out. Zane Smith took a picture from the incident and shared it on his Instagram with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"can't park there @tygibbs"

Zane Smith shared the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's spin at the Cook Out 400 (Source: @zanesmith via Instagram)

Ty Gibbs expressed his frustration over Tyler Reddick's move on the team radio. Following the race, Reddick went to the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to talk about the incident, and the duo sought to resolve their differences. The #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver finished the race in 13th place, whereas Tyler Reddick finished in 14th place.

Ad

"I feel like I just got really squeezed there": Ty Gibbs on his disappointing run at Atlanta Motor Speedway

During the Ambetter Health 400 race held on Feburary 23, 2025, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was caught in a multi-wreck on lap 184. The incident involved Daniel Suarez, Noah Gragson, JJ Yeley, and multiple other drivers. Gibbs revealed that Suarez slowed him down and triggered the crash.

Ad

Gibbs faced several issues and finished in P32. In a post-race interview with journalist Bob Pockrass, he said:

"I don't know. I feel like I just got really squeezed there. I feel like I was in position and to run through wide and then make some positions back that I lost, and I don't know, I haven't really see a replay, but I feel like I got squeezed there." (0:08 onwards)

Ad

"I cut a tire there at the end and then that was it. Got a little trip in on the back of the on the back of the vehicle thing and got rattled for the whole time and came in and they told me I was done, so I was like 'okay'," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ty Gibbs currently ranks 31st on the Cup Series driver's points table with 99 points. He has failed to secure a single top-ten finish in seven starts in the 2025 season. The 2022 Xfinity Series champion has an average start of 23 and an average finish of 23.857 in the Cup Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback