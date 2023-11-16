Zane Smith will drive Spire Motorsports’ number 71 Camaro in 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

Zane Smith is set to drive for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, marking his inaugural season with the team.

The announcement comes as part of a strategic partnership between Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing, as Smith is set to pilot the No. 71 car.

As revealed in a tweet by NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Smith's car number has been revealed. However, details about the crew chief for Smith's No. 71 ride are yet to be disclosed. The 24-year-old driver is set to join forces with Corey Lajoie and another Truck Series rookie, Carson Hocevar.

Although Trackhouse Racing managed to secure a deal with the promising Smith, they couldn't offer him a seat. It was due to logistical constraints, with only two charters, and existing commitments to drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. Thus, Smith found himself loaned out to Spire Motorsports for the 2024 season.

Zane Smith's NASCAR career so far

The 24-year-old driver, previously associated with Front Row Motorsports, clinched the NASCAR Truck Series Championship in 2022.

Smith's stellar performance during the 2023 season culminated in a commendable 7th-position finish. He has consistently been part of the Championship 4 field for the past three years.

The collaboration between Smith and Trackhouse Racing is a multiyear driving agreement, making him a top prospect in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2024 season. The unique arrangement will see Smith donning the Spire Motorsports colors while being a part of Trackhouse Racing in the longer run.

Notably, after back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Truck Series, the driver transitioned from GMS Racing to Front Row Motorsports and clinched the Truck Series Championship with the latter.

Having amassed numerous Cup Series experiences over the past two years, Zane Smith is no stranger to the premiere NASCAR division. His tenure with Front Row Motorsports, predominantly as a part-time entrant, saw Smith secure a notable 10th-place finish in this year's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series edges closer, Zane Smith will be one of the young prospects to keep an eye on as he takes the wheel of Spire Motorsports' No. 71 Camaro.