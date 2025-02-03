“Zero sense of urgency”: Joey Logano gets into a playful exchange with media as fire alarm goes off in press conference 

Joey Logano, the popular Team Penske driver, recently joked about fire alarms going off during a press conference.

Joey Logano had an outstanding 2024 NASCAR season, culminating in his third career championship, which he secured at Phoenix Raceway on November 9, 2024. This victory was particularly significant for Ford, marking the first time the manufacturer won the Cup Series title for three consecutive years. Throughout the season, Logano demonstrated his competitive edge by finishing with four wins, including three during the playoffs, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

The 2024 NASCAR championship run was defined by strategic racing and resilience, particularly during the critical final race at Phoenix Raceway. He executed a pivotal restart which allowed him to take the lead and secure his third career title. Logano proved unstoppable in 2024, showcasing his caliber and solidifying Team Penske's dominance in the series. Despite a challenging regular season, his impressive playoff performance highlighted his knack for high-stakes competition. As he prepares for the 2025 season, Logano aims to defend his title against a competitive field of drivers.

Logano's playful exchange was tweeted by Steven Taranto on X.

"Zero sense of urgency to get out of here, guys. No one believes this is real. Not all at once," the driver said.

"Joey Logano sits down for his press conference when the fire alarm goes off in the Media Center and everyone just kind of rolls with it. "Zero sense of urgency to get out of here, guys," the post by Taranto read.

In early predictions for the 2025 NASCAR season, Joey Logano is recognized as a strong contender, though he is not the favorite to win the championship. Current odds place him at +850, indicating that while he remains a significant threat, other drivers like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are viewed as frontrunners with odds of +500 and +550, respectively. Logano's successful 2024 season has set high expectations for him as he aims to defend his title. The competition will be fierce, with talented drivers ready to challenge him, including those who have demonstrated strong performances in previous seasons.

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season approaches, Logano's experience and skill will be crucial in navigating the challenges ahead.

"We got to do it again": Joey Logano prepares to defend the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2025

In a recent post on X, Logano expressed gratitude for the support from his fans and reflected on his aspirations for a fourth title in the upcoming season, emphasizing the importance of fan encouragement for him and his Team Penske crew.

"Hey guys, Joey Logano here and I know, it's already '25 but I wanted to take a second to thank everyone for all the support back in '24. All the #22 stuff that I see around the racetrack. Shoot! Even just driving on the road, I see #22 stickers in the back of people's windows. All that stuff means so much. That support really goes a long ways not only for me but also the guys on the team, everyone at team Penske notices that."

"So we want to say thank you for that. But, hey, it's '25, We got to do it again, right? I get another championship. So let's go get another one. Cheers!"

With nearly 17 years of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series and entering his 13th season with Roger Penske's organization, Logano is determined to build on his past achievements and continue competing at a high level in the upcoming season.

