Through the bulk of Kyle Busch's career at Joe Gibbs Racing, the former driver of the #18 was often met with boos from the crowd at any given race track. In recent years, the now-driver of the #8 Richard Childress Racing has seen a more positive reaction.

Ad

When the Las Vegas native picked up a win in last Saturday's CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Atlanta, he climbed out of his #7 truck and was met with a roar of cheers from the crowd. It surprised the 39-year-old as he's used to getting a negative response from the fans, especially in the Truck Series.

The two-time Cup Series champion was asked about the cheers during "Trackside Live," an on-site NASCAR talk show featuring the likes of Kenny Wallace. Whether they're cheering or booing, Busch enjoys the noise, but added it was nice to get cheered for once. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I like noise. Noise is good. Somebody else once said, 'Noise is a great thing.' Obviously, yeah it's cool. When I got out of that truck I was like, 'Wait what?' I was like, 'I just won a truck race,' but it felt good." (0:10 onwards)

Ad

Busch led 80 of 135 laps in last Saturday's Truck Series event, fending off Stewart Friesen in a photo finish for the win. It was Busch's 67th career win on the circuit, which stands as by far the most of all-time.

Busch is currently on a winless drought in the Cup Series, however, as his last win came at Gateway midway through the 2023 season. He suffered his first career winless season a year ago and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Busch also tied a career-low 20th in the final points standings.

Ad

The 2025 Cup Series season is Busch's third full-time year behind the #8 RCR machine. He moved to the Richard Childress-owned team ahead of 2023 after spending 15 seasons at JGR behind the wheel of the #18 car. Busch won two championships and 56 races with JGR.

Kyle Busch said he "snuck through" to earn top-10 finish at Atlanta

Last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta was an eventful one for Kyle Busch. He led 13 laps and had to work his way up from the back of the field numerous times. In the end, the 63-time Cup winner salvaged a seventh-place finish.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Busch said he managed to sneak through towards the end of the race and earn a top-10 spot at the checkered flag. He added:

"Snuck through there at the end for a top 10. C ya in COTA.🫡 #RowdyNation #NASCAR #Atlanta"

Busch placed ninth at the Circuit of the Americas last season, which is where the Cup Series heads this weekend. However, he hasn't won a road course race in the Cup Series since 2015 at Sonoma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"