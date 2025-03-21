"None of it was part of a master plan": When Tony Stewart reflected on his unexpected path to team ownership

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Tony Stewart came out in 2018 and revealed how he got the idea of starting his racing team. The NHRA racer detailed the incident and conversations with a fellow racer and friend which led to the formation of the Tony Stewart Racing team.

Ad

Tony Stewart made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 1999 and won his first race the very same year. The instantaneously successful Stewart went on to form the Tony Stewart Racing team a year later in November of 2000. The team would go on to race in a multitude of championships including USAC, midget, and sprint cars.

NHRA: Gatornationals - Source: Imagn

However, according to Tony Stewart, none of it was on his cards. In fact, the Indiana native wasn't even interested in owning a team until he had a conversation with fellow racer Danny Lasoski. Stewart explained how he raced midget and sprint cars for a living, and saw it as a way of making money with having a “real job”. Only when Lasoski lost his seat did Stewart start his racing team.

Ad

Trending

Tony Stewart interviewed with Inc in 2018, as the interviewer asked the Former NASCAR team owner how he decided on starting a racing team. Stewart replied,

“None of it was part of a master plan. That’s the thing: Even before I owned my first team, my entire career has been about grabbing opportunities that present themselves.”

“I ran into a buddy, Danny Lasoski, at the Chili Bowl in 2000. He had just lost his ride. He was all bummed out, standing there with his helmet bag in one hand and his seat in the other. On the spur of the moment, I said, “If I can put together a team, you won’t have to worry about who you’ll drive for every year,” Tony added

Ad

“He said, ‘Man, that would be awesome.’ And that’s how my first team started.”

Tony Stewart Racing has to date won 27 championships (14 in USAC, 9 in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, and 4 in All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) TQ Midgets). Stewart purchased the ASCoC in 2015. TSR also announced entry in the NHRA in October 2021 with Tony and Leah Pruett behind the wheel.

Tony also co-owned the Stewart-Haas Racing team in NASCAR which was dissolved at the end of the 2024 Cup Series season.

Ad

Tony Stewart hails wife Leah Pruett for ‘playing a crucial role’ in TSR despite the motherhood responsibilities

Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett gave birth to their firstborn on November 17, 2024. The TSR owner's wife, who raced for the team, took a sabbatical following the birth of Dominic.

However, Leah was present with the team at the NHRA Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gator Nationals held in the second week of March. During the media session, Stewart hailed Leah Pruett’s contribution to the team despite having to take care of Dominic as the TSR owner said,

Ad

“Leah has huge responsibilities, not only as a mom and a babysitter for me, but now, you know, on top of that, she plays a very crucial role with the race team. She doesn't just sit around. She's not sitting on her hands all day away from the kid. She's working in this pit. So she has a full schedule and we have help with Dominic here, and it's gone really, really well.” (7:15 onwards)

Ad

Leah Pruett promised to make a return to NHRA but it won't be in 2025 as she continues to recover from the pregnancy and get back to full fitness levels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback