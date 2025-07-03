"Not letting money or fame that can twist things change me": When Danica Patrick revealed what she remains most proud of

Danica Patrick revealed that her greatest accomplishment in life was refusing to let money or fame change her about four years ago.

Patrick is one of the most successful women in American open-wheel and stock car racing. She is the only female winner of an IndyCar Series race and also holds the record for the most starts, laps led, and top tens in the NASCAR Cup Series. In a September 2020 episode of Behind the Brand with Bryan Elliott, the former driver responded to a question about what she considered her greatest accomplishment.

"I would imagine because I've heard it from that they could tell you like, 'yeah, she's just the same as she used to be,' Danica Patrick said (44:00 onwards).

"I think that just not letting money or pride or fame or any of that crap that you know can kind of twist things, change me," she added.

Patrick began karting at the age of 10 and climbed the ranks internationally. After success in the IndyCar Series, she moved to NASCAR in 2010 in the NASCAR Nationwide Series (now Xfinity Series). The Beloit, Wisconsin native debuted in the Cup Series two years later with Stewart Haas Racing and became the first woman to win a pole position in the series. She scored the fastest qualifying lap for the 2013 Daytona 500.

Since retiring from racing in 2018, Patrick has diversified her pursuits and started several businesses, including a wine brand, a clothing line, and a podcast. Her Somnium label in California’s Napa Valley produces premium Cabernet Sauvignon and Rosé. Patrick purchased the vineyard in 2009 and launched her French "Danica Rosé" in 2021.

Apart from being the owner of Warrior, an athleisure clothing line, Patrick also hosts the Pretty Intense weekly podcast, which includes conversations on health, wellness, and personal growth.

"Working on some fun projects that will benefit Americans" - Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick has also carved out a growing presence in conservative politics since 2023. The 43-year-old backed Trump in the 2024 and 2025 election cycles. She publicly campaigned at his rallies and shared he support for the party on social media. Patrick also voted for the first time in her life last year.

Last month, she hinted at new projects after a trip to DC in an Instagram post.

"Another whirlwind trip to DC for meetings! 🌪️ Not running for office😜 but working on some fun projects that will benefit Americans. 🇺🇸," Danica Patrick wrote in the caption to the same.

Patrick mentioned that she started getting interested in politics at AmFest (America Fest) in December 2023, which she described as her turning point that later led her to sit next to Donald Trump on Air Force One.

