Past 5 winners at NASCAR Iowa Raceway feat. Ryan Blaney

NASCAR moves to Iowa this weekend for the 17th race of this season. The race at the Iowa Speedway this Sunday is a much anticipated one given its short but fine history. However, the hype this time is enormous as the Cup Series race is set to take place for the first time in the racetrack's history.

This brought us to gather Cup Series drivers who won races at this circuit, racing in different series. From Ryan Blaney to Kyle Busch, the list is coveted. However, today we have listed five drivers who won races in this circuit previously.

5. Kyle Busch

Wins:

2010 Nationwide Series: Kyle Busch won the U.S. Cellular 250 2010 held at Iowa Speedway, on July 31, 2010. The race was part of the NASCAR Nationwide Series (now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series). He drove Joe Gibbs Racing's Toyota and finished the race ahead of Kevin Harvick and Jason Leffler.

2009 ARCA Menards Series East/West: Busch won the Casey's General Store 150 which was held on May 17, 2009 at Iowa. This was one of his stepping stones in the series. Busch drove Joe Gibbs Racing's Toyota.

4. Chase Briscoe

Wins:

2019 Xfinity Series: Chase Briscoe clinched one of the most important wins of his career at the Iowa Speedway on July 27, 2019 when he clinched the U.S. Cellular 250. Despite trailing almost the whole race and only leading for seven laps, Briscoe snatched the win. Briscoe was driving the #98 Stewart-Haas Racing's Ford and finished ahead of Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing, who led the race for 234 laps.

2016 ARCA Menards Series: Briscoe's second win in IOWA came in 2016 when he won that year's ABC Supply 150. He went on to win the ARCA Racing Series (now known as the ARCA Menards Series) with 5290 points to his name.

3. Erik Jones

Wins:

2016 Xfinity Series: Eric Jones, only 20-year-old back then, found a memorable NASCAR victory at the Iowa Speedway back in 2016. He won the U.S. Cellular 250 with his Toyota, ahead of Chevrolet's Ty Dillon and Elliott Sadler.

2014 Camping World Truck Series: Jones led 131 out of 200 laps and won the American Ethanol 250 (now known as the M&M's 200), which was a part of the Camping World Truck Series (now known as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series) at Iowa Speedway. The then-Kyle Busch Motorsports driver triumphed ahead of Ryan Blaney and Matt Crafton.

2. William Byron

Wins:

2017 Xfinity Series: William Byron won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsport. His first race victory that year came at the American Ethanol E15 250 (now known as the Hy-Vee PERKS 250). Byron drove the #9 Chevrolet and crossed the finish line ahead of RSS Racing's Ryan Sieg and Chip Ganassi Racing's Tyler Reddick.

2016 Camping World Truck Series: Byron drove the #9 car at the 2016 Speediatrics 200 as well while being a part of Kyle Busch Motorsport. He claimed the win ahead of Cole Cluster of JR Motorsport and Cameron Hayley of ThorSport Racing.

1. Ryan Blaney

Wins:

Xfinity Series in 2015: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske took home an impressive win at Iowa on August 1, 2015 whe he triumphed at that year's U.S. Cellular 250. Blaney, who was driving the Ford of Penske, led a staggering 252 out of a total of 260 laps. He claimed the victory ahead of JR Motorsport's Regan Smith and RCR's Brian Scott.

2012 Camping World Truck Series: Blaney drove for Brad Keselowski Racing's #29 car when he won the American Ethanol 200 (now known as the Fan Appreciation 200) at Iowa. He crossed the Chequered Flag ahead of Ty Dillon of RCR and Todd Bodine of Red Horse Racing.

Besides the aforementioned drivers, the likes of Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Todd Gilliland, Brad Keselowski, Corey Lajoie, Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, John Hunter Nemechek, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have all won different category of NASCAR races at the Iowa Speedway.