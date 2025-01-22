“Petty used to say, ‘he’ll never be NASCAR’s most popular’”: When Darrell Waltrip reflected on struggles with fan perceptions

Darrell Waltrip once reflected on his complicated relationship with fans during the early years of his career. Known for a successful racing career with three NASCAR Cup Series championships and 84 Cup wins, Waltrip was considered one of the most disliked drivers among fans due to his aggressive style and on-track antics, leading to boos from the crowd.

In 2012, during an interview with “I Am Second,” former NASCAR driver and broadcaster admitted how his confident, sometimes brash demeanor fueled the fans’ animosity, leading to boos and physical displays of disapproval like throwing beer cans and chicken bones. Darrell Waltrip also revealed what Richard Petty, one of NASCAR’s most beloved figures, said about his perception of being disliked by fans.

Reflecting on struggles with fan perceptions, Waltrip said:

“Richard Petty used to say about me, he said, that boy might win a lot of races and he may make a lot of money, but he'll never be NASCAR's most popular driver. And I totally agreed at the time. Fans hated me. They booed me. People wore shirts that said anybody but Waltrip, they threw beer cans and chicken bones at me. I'd say, yeah, bring it on. You know, it's not bothering me. It bothered me a lot because I didn't want people to feel that way about me and I felt like they didn't know me that well.”

Darrell Waltrip won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award in 1989 and 1990 despite being hated by fans in his racing career. After stepping away from racing, he became a popular NASCAR commentator, where he developed a more charismatic and humorous personality, which significantly improved his public image.

Now, the 77-year-old Owensboro, Kentucky, native is now generally considered a beloved figure in the NASCAR community, recognized for his insightful commentary and entertaining broadcasting style.

“We were unbeatable” - Darrell Waltrip once reflected on peak of his NASCAR career

NASCAR Hall of Famer was at the peak of his NASCAR career in the 1981 and 1982 seasons. During these two dominant years, Waltrip won an incredible 24 races and claimed two consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships. He believes that during that period he was unbeatable.

In the aforementioned interview, Darrell Waltrip described being at the top of his career and charisma, which made him feel like the centerpiece of the sport.

“You always talk about timing when you're an athlete and being in the right place at the right time on the right team, and all those things came together for me in 1981. 81 and 82 in NASCAR, those two years back-to-back, I won 24 races and two championships. I don't think anybody's had two years with that kind of success ever. I was on the top of my game, we were unbeatable. We'd roll into town and we'd check in a hotel and they'd say, oh, are you here for the show? And I'd say, no ma'am, I am the show.” Waltrip said.

Darrell Waltrip ended his NASCAR career as one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012; an illustrious NASCAR career spanned from 1972 to 2000.

