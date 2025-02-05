“Pinnacle of my career”: When Denny Hamlin was left in disbelief after his epic Daytona 500 victory

On his 11th career attempt, Denny Hamlin wheeled his #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to victory at the Daytona 500 in 2016. The Chesterfield, Virginia native edged out Martin Truex Jr. for the win in what was the closest Daytona 500 finish in history.

The finish was so close that after taking the checkered flag, Hamlin couldn't wrap his head around how he had just won NASCAR's most prestigious event for the first time ever. He said via New York Times:

“I don’t know what happened. I can’t figure it out. It’s the pinnacle of my career, for sure. There is no better feeling than I have right now. I didn’t know we had won, but I knew it was close.”

Trending

Hamlin sat in fourth place when leader Matt Kenseth took the white flag to signify the last lap of the race. The driver of the #11 jumped to the outside line and gained momentum off a push from Kevin Harvick. He briefly made it a three-wide battle for the lead between himself, Kenseth, and Truex. Then, Kenseth got shuffled out, and Hamlin and Truex battled to finish line where it was Hamlin who would come away as the victor.

Hamlin saw his opportunity to win open up, and he took full advantage.

“When I saw a gap open, you have to fill it,” Hamlin said via NYT.

After 10 attempts prior to 2016, Hamlin finally captured a win in NASCAR's most prominent race in his 11th try. However, it ended up not being Hamlin's only win in the event as he won two more Daytona 500s back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. Hamlin is one of only four drivers to have won "The Great American Race" in back-to-back years, joining the likes of Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, and Sterling Marlin.

With three Daytona 500 triumphs, Denny Hamlin is in elite company as one of only six drivers to win the 200-lap event at least three times, which includes Petty, Yarborough, Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, and Jeff Gordon.

Denny Hamlin still seeking first NASCAR Cup Series title amid 20th full-time season

While Denny Hamlin has mastered the Daytona 500 in recent memory, the veteran driver is still searching for an elusive first NASCAR Cup Series championship. Entering his 20th full-time Cup Series campaign, Hamlin has come close before, but has fell short of the sport's crowning achievement.

The 54-time Cup Series winner most notably finished runner-up in the points standings to Jimmie Johnson in 2010 after scoring eight wins on the season. Since NASCAR implemented the 16-driver playoff format in 2014, Hamlin has made four Championship 4 appearances in 2014, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

While he's been on the brink of a title, Denny Hamlin has failed to make it to the Championship 4 the last three seasons. He finished eighth in the points standings in 2024 after three victories early in the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback