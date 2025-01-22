Ranking 3 JR Motorsports drivers who became NASCAR champions feat. Chase Elliott

Opened in 2005, JR Motorsports is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team that created several great drivers in the Cup Series, including Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott. The team has dominated the Xfinity Series with its drivers' exceptional performance and won four titles until 2024.

Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron won three titles for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team before veering into the Cup Series. The team is known for competing in various series but is widely known for their Xfinity Series team. On that note, let's look closer at these drivers' stats.

#1 Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott began his Xfinity Series career with JR Motorsports in January 2014. He drove the iconic #9 Chevy with sponsorship from NAPA Auto Parts and claimed his first and only Xfinity Series title win in his rookie season with the team.

Elliott's first win came at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 4, 2014. He held off NASCAR legends Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick to win his first race in the series. Chase Elliott secured three wins in the season and took home the title.

He then moved to the Cup Series under Hendrick Motorsports, driving the #25 in the 2015 season. Since 2018, he has been driving the #9 Chevy Camaro, in which he won his Cup Series title. Elliott dominated the 2020 season with five wins, 15 top-five finishes, and 22 top-10 finishes. Elliott is the only JR Motorsports driver to win a title in both series.

#2 Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series titles in 2018 and 2019. However, unlike the others, he began his career driving the #42 Chevy Camaro part-time for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2017.

On September 14, 2017, Reddick signed a deal with JR Motorsports as a full-time driver for the next season.

Reddick drove the JR Motorsports #9 Chevy Camaro to the victory lane in his one-year stint with the team. He competed in 99 races in his seven-year career and secured 10 wins, followed by 58 top-10 finishes and seven pole positions.

Later, in 2018, Reddick announced his move to Richard Childress Racing and won the title again in 2019.

#3 William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. On August 18, 2016, Byron inked a multi-year deal with JR Motorsports to compete full-time in the series driving the #9 Chevy Camaro SS. He won his first race at the Iowa Speedway during the American Ethanol E15 250 after Christopher Bell wrecked in the final laps.

William Byron has secured four wins, 25 top-10 finishes, and three pole positions in 41 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. After success in the series, Byron moved to the Cup Series in 2018 and has shown promising results. He finishes third in the standings in 2023 and 2024.

