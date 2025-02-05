Ranking the 3 most successful NASCAR teams at Daytona 500

The Daytona 500, the biggest event of the NASCAR calendar, is just around the corner to kick off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Winning “The Great American Race” is a dream of every driver and team.

Over the decades, several teams have found success at Daytona 500, establishing themselves as dominant forces at Daytona International Speedway, racking up multiple victories, and cementing their legacies in the sport. On that note, take a look at the three most successful NASCAR teams at "The Great American Race" based on their number of wins and dominance.

Three most successful NASCAR teams at Daytona 500

#3 Wood Brothers Racing (5 wins)

Wood Brothers Racing, one of the oldest and most respected teams in NASCAR’s history, has won five “The Great American Race” so far.

Their Daytona 500 success dates back to 1963 when Tiny Lund pulled off an upset victory. However, their most famous Daytona win came in 1976 with legendary driver David Pearson’s famous last-lap duel against another legend, Richard Petty, one of the greatest finishes in sports’ history. Cale Yarborough added to their legacy in prestigious events with wins in 1968 and 1977, and Trevor Bayne’s 2011 victory on the team’s 60th anniversary. With his maiden win, Bayne became the youngest Daytona 500 winner.

#2 Hendrick Motorsports (9 wins)

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS), owned by Rick Hendrick, is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history and one of the most successful active teams at Daytona 500 with nine wins. They are tied with Petty Enterprises for most victories at this event.

HMS’s dominance began in 1986 with Geoff Bodine’s win and continued with legends like Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gordon won three times (1997, 1999, 2005), while Johnson captured two times (2006, 2013). Dale Jr. won in 2014, while William Byron is the recent winner, who took the checkered flag in 2024.

#1 Petty Enterprises (9 wins)

Petty Enterprises, the former NASCAR team founded by legendary driver Lee Petty with his two sons Richard Petty and Maurice Petty, was the first team to win Daytona 500 nine times, tying with Hendrick Motorsports.

Petty’s dominance in this event came primarily during the 1960s and 1970s, with Richard leading the charge. He won "The Great American Race" a record seven times (1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1981), establishing an unmatchable legacy at the event. Petty Enterprises’ other two victories came from Marvin Panch in 1961 and Lee Petty in the inaugural Daytona in 1959, making them the first Daytona dynasty.

Joe Gibbs Racing (4 wins), Richard Childress Racing (3 wins), Team Penske (3 wins), and RFK Racing (2 wins) are some active teams that have tasted success at "The Great American Race".

