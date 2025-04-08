Ranking 4 NASCAR drivers with 10+ wins in the Next-Gen era after 2025 Goodyear 400 ft. Kyle Larson

Denny Hamlin's latest NASCAR Cup Series win at the 2025 Goodyear 400 proved to be his 10th race win in the Next-Gen era. The 2021 champion Kyle Larson dominates the list of drivers who have produced ten or more Cup wins since the introduction of the Next-Gen cars in 2022.

Ad

The NASCAR Next Gen car was introduced in the 2022 Season, designed to be more relevant to production vehicles. A major change was the introduction of the five-speed sequential gearbox, replacing the older four-speed manual gearbox. Notably, only four drivers have managed to record 10 or more Cup Series wins in the Next Gen cars.

#4 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, just achieved his 10th Cup race win in the 2025 Goodyear 400. With his win at Darlington, He became the fourth driver to register 10+ wins and the first to achieve it after turning 40.

Ad

Trending

Denny Hamlin at Goodyear 400 - Source: Imagn

The 44-year-old American continues to show his mark in NASCAR's history books as he surpassed racing legend Rusty Wallace in the list of drivers with most Cup Series wins with his 56th career race victory. He currently stands at 11th in terms of all-time race wins in the Cup Series. This is not the first win of the 2025 season for Hamlin, as he also tasted triumph at Martinsville.

Ad

#3 Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell, the Joe Gibbs Racing team driver, has recorded third third-highest Cup Series race wins in the Next Gen era. The 30-year-old driver has won 11 races in 116 starts since the next-generation car was introduced.

NASCAR: Christopher Bell - Source: Imagn

The Oklahoma-based driver won his most recent race at Phoenix Raceway in March 2025. Bell has won 3 out of his 11 race wins in the 2025 season. HE became the first NASCAR Cup series driver to have won three consecutive races in since 2021.

Ad

Christopher Bell achieved his first four pole positions in 2022. Bell has five top 5 finishes in the 2025 season, including three consecutive victories, with one pole position to his name so far.

#2 William Byron

William Byron has created one of the most significant impacts with the Next-Gen era, winning 12 races. Byron lies behind only Kyle Larson in terms of most wins since 2022.

NASCAR: William Byron - Source: Imagn

The 27-year-old driver races for Hendrick Motorsports and has won a total of 14 Cup races since his debut in 2018. The most recent race win for Byron came in the Daytona 500 in February 2025. Byron has registered four top-five finishes and two pole positions in the 2025 season so far.

Ad

#1 Kyle Larson

With 14 wins, Kyle Larson has won the most races in the Next-Gen era in the Cup Series. Since his debut in 2013, Larson has registered 30 Cup wins in 373 races.

NASCAR: Kyle Larson - Source: Imagn

The 32-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver has recorded four top-five finishes in the 2025 season. Since the introduction of the next-generation cars, Larson has recorded 14 wins, 37 top-five and 58 top-ten finishes in 116 Cup Series starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More