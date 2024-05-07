Ranking the 5 closest finishes in NASCAR history

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson made history on Sunday when he beat Chris Buescher by a razor-thin margin of 0.001 seconds to win the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race at Kansas Speedway.

With his victory, Larson etched his name in the history books. The 31-year-old's win on Sunday was the smallest margin of victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. On that note, let us take a look at the top 5 closest finishes in the history of the sport. This list includes all three national series -- the Cup, the Xfinity and the Truck Series.

1. 2018 Xfinity Series Powershares QQQ 300, 0.0004s

Winner: Tyler Reddick, Runner-up: Mike Skinner, Venue: Daytona International Speedway

The closest recorded finish in Xfinity Series history occurred during the Powershares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Tyler Reddick emerged victorious, edging out Mike Skinner by a mere four ten-thousandths of a second in a thrilling photo finish.

2. 2024 Cup Series AdventHealth 400 - 0.001s

Winner: Kyle Larson, Runner-up: Chris Buescher, Venue: Kansas Speedway

Kyle Larson's recent triumph at the AdventHealth 400 race made history as the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history. Larson's victory over Chris Buescher by just one thousandth of a second marked an unforgettable moment in the sport's history.

3. 1995 Truck Series Petroleum 200, 0.001s

Winner: Butch Miller, Runner-up: Mike Skinner, Venue: Colorado National Speedway

In the Truck Series, Butch Miller secured victory at the Petroleum 200 with a margin of victory of just one thousandth of a seconds over Mike Skinner. This remains the closest finish in the history of Truck Series.

4. 2003 Cup Series Carolina Dodge Dealers 400, 0.002s

Winner: Ricky Craven, Runner-up: Kurt Busch, Venue: Darlington Raceway

The 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 at Darlington Raceway witnessed Ricky Craven's thrilling victory over Kurt Busch by a mere two thousandths of a second, cementing its place as one of NASCAR's closest finishes.

5. 2011 Cup Series Aaron's 499, 0.002s

Winner: Jimmie Johnson, Runner-up - Clint Bowyer, Venue: Talladega Superspeedway

In another nail-biting finish at Talladega Superspeedway, Jimmie Johnson clinched victory over Clint Bowyer by just two thousandths of a second. At the time, this was the closest finish in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Honorable mentions:

Apart from the afore-mentioned races, there were numerous incidents where a race concluded in a photo finish. The 2010 Cup Series Mountain Dew 250 Fueled by Fred's, the 1996 Xfinity Series Sears Auto Center 250, the 1999 Xfinity Series Touchstone Energy 300, and more recently, the 2024 Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300, were all races that finished with a wafer-thin margin of 0.002 seconds, providing some of the most thrilling finishes in NASCAR history.