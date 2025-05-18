Ranking 5 drivers feat. Kyle Larson with the most NASCAR All-Star Race wins

NASCAR ace Kyle Larson is set to compete in the annual All-Star Race this Sunday, May 18. Since its debut in 1985, the exhibition event has crowned multiple winners across various tracks. Larson ranks ahead of most of his peers and even some NASCAR legends on that prestigious list.

Ad

The 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race will feature 23 drivers, with 20 already qualified by meeting one of three criteria. Either through a win in the current or previous season, being a full-time competitor, and a former All-Star Race winner, or having a Cup Series championship to their name.

#5 Joey Logano

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano is one of the few drivers to have won the All-Star Race on more than one occasion. The Team Penske driver secured his first victory in the event nearly 10 years ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he overpowered five of his current Cup competitors.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logano is also the reigning champion of the All-Star Race. After his win, his season took a turn for the better.

#4 Jeff Gordon

Hendrick Motorsports legend and four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon has won the million-dollar race three times in his illustrious and historic NASCAR career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gordon’s first All-Star win came in 1995, the same year he captured his first Cup Series title while driving the iconic #24 Chevrolet. Interestingly, this pattern continued through his remaining All-Star victories, as he also went on to win the Cup championship in both 1997 and 2001.

#3 Dale Earnhardt

NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt is considered one of the best to grace a NASCAR track. The former driver won three All-Star Races during his 27-year career in the Cup Series.

Ad

Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt -Daytona 1993 - Source: Getty

Like Jeff Gordon, Earnhardt Sr.'s triumphs also coincided with his championship-winning years. Furthermore, his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., also went on to win the prestigious event during his Cup career.

Ad

#2 Kyle Larson

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has racked up three wins in the All-Star Race early in his career. His first triumph in the exhibition race came during his stint with Chip Ganassi Racing, piloting the #42 Chevrolet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since then, Larson also secured an All-Star Race win in his maiden Cup Series title campaign in 2021 before winning it again in 2023. Sunday's race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is crucial for Larson, as securing his fourth victory in the event would put him in a shared P1 with a NASCAR legend.

#1 Jimmie Johnson

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson tops the list with the maximum number of wins in the NASCAR All-Star Race. Johnson, the only driver to win five consecutive Cup Series titles, secured four wins in the All-Star Race.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson are only separated by a single win, a stat that the former would want to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.