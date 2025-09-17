Ranking 5 NASCAR drivers with the most consecutive seasons of multiple wins

Winning in the NASCAR Cup Series is hard. Likewise, winning year after year is what separates the great from the legends, and only a few drivers have managed to accomplish this feat. This list ranks the drivers with the longest run of consecutive seasons in which they scored multiple Cup wins.

Sustained periods of multiple-win seasons are rare because they require constant team performance and adaptability across tracks and rule changes. Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, and Lee Petty each put together nine straight seasons with multiple wins and sit just outside this top five.

Here are the five NASCAR Cup Series drivers who show how longevity and consistency define the very top tier of stock car history.

Five NASCAR drivers with the most consecutive seasons of multiple wins

#5 Darrell Waltrip - 10 seasons (1977 - 1986)

Darrell Waltrip before the 1987 Daytona 500. Source: Getty

Darrell Waltrip’s run coincided with his rise through DiGard and Junior Johnson’s camps and into the dominant early-’80s years, which saw him win three titles. He piled up 67 of his 84 career wins in that span, including monster seasons of a dozen wins in both 1981 and 1982. Waltrip’s streak began in 1977 (with six wins) and went through the 1980s as he cemented himself among the era’s top drivers before moving to Hendrick Motorsports in 1988.

#4 Cale Yarborough - 13 seasons (1973 - 1985)

Cale Yarborough in the 1975 Music City USA 420 Grand National race at Nashville Speedway. Source: Imagn

Cale Yarborough's streak lasted through his championship run in the mid-1970s when he won three straight titles from 1976 to 1978. He put up multiple-win seasons for more than a decade, and his last career win in 1985 at Charlotte for Ranier-Lundy was also the end of his multi-win seasons.

#3 Jeff Gordon - 14 seasons (1994 - 2007)

Jeff Gordon (24) leads during the Campingworld.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Source: Imagn

Jeff Gordon's multi-win seasons began in his sophomore NASCAR year in 1994, and he maintained them during Hendrick Motorsports’ peak dominance in the 2000s. His run lasted until 2007, during which he won all four of his titles, including three seasons with 10 or more wins.

#2 Jimmie Johnson - 16 seasons (2002 - 2017)

Jimmie Johnson celebrates with teammates at Dover International Speedway. Source: Imagn

Jimmie Johnson’s stretch is the modern standard-bearer. His streak began during his rookie NASCAR campaign in 2002 and continued through the run that produced seven championships. He scored multiple wins season after season, and this window included all 83 of his Cup victories. Driving the No. 48 Hendrick car, Johnson combined raw pace, team execution, and consistency to dominate the 2000s and 2010s in a way few others have matched.

#1 Richard Petty - 18 seasons (1960 - 1977)

Richard Petty before the 1984 Firecracker 400 race at Daytona International Speedway. Source: Getty

Richard Petty's 18-year streak is the longest of all NASCAR drivers. From 1960 to 1977, The King collected 185 of his 200 career wins and six of his seven titles during this run. Ten of those seasons also produced double-digit wins, including the still-unmatched 1967 season of 27 victories. Petty’s run is the backbone of NASCAR’s early era and the benchmark every driver strives to achieve.

