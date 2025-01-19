Ranking 5 NASCAR family dynasties that still boast a big presence in the high-octane motorsport

Over the years, NASCAR has seen multiple families pass on racing from one generation to another. From Pettys in the old days to Elliotts in the current. As a result, these families have become dynasties and a part and parcel of the sport.

These dynasties got involved with the sport so much that they brought life to it, and gifted the fans many unforgettable moments. In today's article, we'll walk you through five such dynasties that uplifted NASCAR to a different level altogether.

#5 The Busch Family

Kurt Busch and his brother Kyle Busch pioneered the Busch family's name in NASCAR. Both siblings have already won NASCAR championships, and are one of the most popular Cup Series drivers of recent times.

Elder brother Kurt claimed the Cup Series title in 2004 and has 34 race wins to his name. While his younger brother, Kyle, claimed the title twice in 2015, and 2019, and has 63 race wins under his belt. While Kurt retired from the sport in 2023, Kyle is still active.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (L) poses for a picture with his mother Gaye Busch (C) and brother Kurt Busch (R) - Source: Imagn

Interestingly, Kyle Busch's son Brexton Busch has also become a racing phenomenon in the junior category. One could expect the junior Busch to take the legacy of the Busch family forward in the sport and become the next big thing.

#4 The Elliott Family

Bill Elliott and Chase Elliott are two renowned names from the Elliott family dynasty. Bill, a former NASCAR driver and the winner of the 1988 Winston Cup Series champion led his son Chase into the stock car racing world.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (right) stands with his father and former driver Bill Elliott (left) - Source: Imagn

After Chase Elliott became a champion in the Cup Series in 2020, the Elliotts became the third father-son duo after Lee and Richard Petty, and Ned and Dale Jarrett, to win NASCAR championships in the sport's long and illustrious history.

#3 The Waltrip Family

The Waltrip family's legacy started with Darrell Waltrip, regarded as one of NASCAR's most complete drivers. A three-time Cup Series champion and a driver with 84 Cup Series wins, Waltrip is widely considered a true ambassador of Motorsports, especially in the United States of America (USA).

Nascar Nextel Cup driver Michael Waltrip poses with his brother Darrell Waltrip - Source: Imagn

A NASCAR Hall of Famer, and an analyst of NASCAR with Fox Sports, Darrell Waltrip also helped design tracks such as Kentucky Motor Speedway, and Nashville Superspeedway. His brother, Michael Waltrip, also played a major role in taking the dynasty forward.

The junior Waltrip raced in the Cup Series 784 times in over 30 years, where he claimed four wins, including two Daytona 500 victories. However, the Waltrips do not have a driver to take their legacy forward in the Cup or Xfinity Series for now.

#2 The Earnhardt Family

Dale Earnhardt and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. are two of the most recognizable names in NASCAR history. It all started with Ralph Earnhardt, the father of Dale Earnhardt. But it was Earnhardt Sr. who reigned supreme to start the Earnhardt dynasty in NASCAR.

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sits in the restored 1984 Chevy Nova driven by his father the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. - Source: Imagn

Earnhardt Sr. claimed Seven Cup Series championships and took 76 race wins until his untimely death during the 2001 Daytona 500. After his death, Earnhardt Jr. continued the family legacy and registered 26 Cup Series wins.

However, the Earnhardt family's progress in racing ended after Earnhardt Jr. retired, but he is very much involved in the sport as the co-owner of JR Motorsports, an Xfinity Series team.

#1 The Petty Family

Petty family's legacy is the biggest in NASCAR. From Lee and Richard to Kyle, the Petty Family's contribution to the sport is arguably next to none. Lee Petty started the family's legacy when he joined the sport in 1949 and won three championships by the next decade.

He claimed a total of 54 Cup Series wins and retired in 1964. He was succeeded by Richard Petty, the most successful NASCAR Cup Series driver by statistics. Richard Petty entered the sport while his father was still racing, and by the time he retired, he participated in a staggering 1184 races in over 35 years.

In all these years, he claimed seven NASCAR Cup Series titles and took 200 race wins (the most in Cup Series history.) Richard Petty was also the co-owner of the now-defunct Richard Petty Motorsports, one of Cup Series' most successful teams.

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series former drivers Richard Petty and Kyle Petty - Source: Imagn

His son, Kyle Petty, then came into the scene, who also raced in the sport for three decades. During this time, he participated in 829 races and clinched eight race wins.

The Petty family's final name in racing was the late Adam Petty, the son of Kyle Petty. However, his untimely death during the 2000 Busch 200 practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway put an end to the family's racing connection.

