Ranking the best NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season

Engines roar this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the penultimate NASCAR tripleheader of 2023. The Xfinity Series takes center stage, with drivers battling in the playoff's crucial Round of 8.

While Cup Series stars grab the headlines, Xfinity's rising talents have put together impressive campaigns. As the season winds down, several drivers have separated themselves from the pack.

As the Xfinity Series playoff intensifies, these drivers have distinguished themselves from the competition. Let's take a look at a few of them.

#1 John Hunter Nemechek (Joe Gibbs Racing)

John Hunter Nemechek is enjoying a career year in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series. Nemechek has been nearly unstoppable this season. Through 30 races so far, he has amassed 7 wins, 16 top-5 finishes, and 23 top-10s.

Not only will Nemechek be a favorite to advance, but he very well could capture his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. Nemechek has all the tools to get the job done. His combination of raw talent and experience gives him an edge over his playoff rivals.

If Nemechek can cap off 2023 with an Xfinity Series title, it would be a fitting end to his breakout season. For this rising young Joe Gibbs Racing driver, a championship would cement his status as one of NASCAR's next superstars.

#2 Austin Hill (Richard Childress Racing)

Austin Hill has assembled an impressive 2023 campaign for Richard Childress Racing. Through the first 30 races, Hill has notched 4 wins, 15 top-5 finishes, and 22 top-10 finishes.

As the Xfinity Series season winds down, Hill has emerged as the biggest challenger to John Hunter Nemechek for the series title. His ability to avoid major mistakes has kept him squarely in the championship picture.

After finding success in 2023, the future is bright for Austin Hill. With continued performances like he's shown this year, he should have plenty more wins and championships ahead. Hill has all the tools to develop into one of the long-term stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

#3 Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports)

Veteran Justin Allgaier is putting together one of the best seasons of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career in 2023. This season, Allgaier has notched 3 wins, 13 top 5s, and 18 top 10s so far.

As the playoffs head towards a climactic finale, you can expect Allgaier to pull out all the stops to make his championship dream a reality. He has shown determination throughout his long Xfinity Series tenure. Now in his late 30s, Allgaier knows his chances at a title are limited.

With the dominant cars and full support of JR Motorsports behind him, Allgaier hopes this will be the year his career is defined by an Xfinity Series championship.