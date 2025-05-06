Ranking five drivers feat. Chase Elliott who has the strongest average finish so far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2025 NASCAR regular season launched with high intensity at Daytona International Speedway, setting the stage for a year filled with headline moments. William Byron made history by winning his second straight Daytona 500, becoming the youngest driver ever to claim multiple victories in The Great American Race.

Not far behind in the spotlight was Christopher Bell, who quickly cemented himself as a title contender. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver rattled off three consecutive wins, sweeping Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott has drawn attention for his steady and competitive form through the first 11 races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. While a win still eludes him, his week-to-week consistency has kept him in the championship conversation.

With consistency being a key factor in the title hunt, here’s a look at the top five most consistent drivers so far this season, based on average finishes

Top 5 drivers with the strongest average finish in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

#5 Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing)

Three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin opened the 2025 season on a sour note, getting caught in a final-lap multi-car wreck at Daytona. But the veteran driver has rebounded in strong fashion. Since that early setback, the 44-year-old has notched six top-ten finishes, highlighted by back-to-back victories at Martinsville and Darlington, marking an average finish of 13.27.

However, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver marked his first DNF this season on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway as his #11 Toyota went ablaze.

#4 Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports)

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has been making waves across the top three divisions of NASCAR this season. He has narrowly missed out on sweeping all races at Homestead-Miami and Bristol Motor Speedway, falling short in the Xfinity and Truck races, respectively.

In the Cup Series, Larson has secured 7 top-five finishes in 11 races, with two trips to victory lane. He is currently P2 in the driver standings, with an average finish of 10.64.

#3 Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing)

Driver of JGR's #20 Toyota, Christopher Bell took the 2025 NASCAR season by storm after winning three consecutive races at Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix Raceway. The former Truck Series champion struggled at Las Vegas and Homestead before racking up 2 more podium finishes and another two top-ten finishes after.

Bell is currently ranked P6 in the driver standings with an average finish of 12.00. However, he is the only driver to secure three back-to-back wins this season.

#2 William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports)

Two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron capped off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a bang after driving down victory lane in the Daytona 500. The #24 Chevy pilot has only finished outside the top 20 twice this season, with his first finish coming at Atlanta.

Byron has finished on the podium 4 times in 11 races thus far, and has also secured two pole positions. He is currently sitting at the top of the leaderboard with an impressive average finish of 8.91.

#1 Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports)

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott tops the list as the #9 Chevy driver does not have a single finish outside the top 20 this season. In 11 races thus far, Elliott has 6 top-ten finishes; however, he remains winless.

Chase Elliott started the season with a massive performance in the Busch Light Clash, where he secured pole and drove down victory lane in the pre-season race. Furthermore, he is the only driver in this list to not have won a race yet and is ranked P4 in the driver standings, with an average finish of 11.36.

