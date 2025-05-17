Ranking NASCAR drivers considered by fans for All-Star Race

NASCAR is set to run the 41st edition of the annual All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway this Sunday. The event will feature a 23-driver field in the million-dollar race, with 20 having pre-qualified after meeting the eligibility criteria.

Ad

To qualify for the Million Dollar Race in the NASCAR All-Star event, a driver must meet at least one of three criteria: they must have won a Cup Series race in the current or previous season, be a former All-Star Race winner competing full-time, or be a past Cup Series champion who is also running the full season.

The final three spots in the 23-car field will be determined through the All-Star Open. The top two finishers from the race will move on to the main event, while the final entry will be decided by a fan vote.

Ad

Trending

Let us rank the five drivers in contention for a fan-favorite spot in the All-Star Race.

5 NASCAR drivers considered by fans for All-Star Race, ranked

#5 Shane van Gisbergen

Three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen is competing in his rookie Cup Series season this year.

Often called the Kiwi, van Gisbergen took the NASCAR world by storm in 2023 when he won his debut race at the Chicago Road Course, besting several veteran drivers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

SVG finished his rookie season in the Xfinity Series last year, where he racked up three race wins and finished the season with an overall P12. While he has shown his prowess on road courses, the Kiwi is still becoming familiar with short tracks and oval racing.

#4 Ryan Preece

Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece was left without a seat in the Cup Series this season after SHR announced its exit from the sport. However, the Brad Keselowski-led Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing secured a third charter and onboarded Preece for the 2025 season.

Ad

If Preece were to win the fan vote, it would be his first appearance in the All-Star race in his seven-year Cup career.

#3 Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports #77 driver Carson Hocevar has been in the limelight recently for his stellar performance in the Cup Series. Hocevar, who was awarded the Rookie of the Year award last season, secured his maiden pole position in the Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this month.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although he is currently ranked P19 in the driver standings, Hocevar is definitely among the top contenders for receiving the fan vote.

#2 Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has had the maximum number of appearances in the Million Dollar race among all other drivers in contention for the fan vote. Moreover, the 31-year-old Alabama native ranks third among best finishes in the exhibition race among active drivers, only second to reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano and HMS' Kyle Larson.

Ad

Although his performances this season have been subpar, Wallace's prowess in the All-Star race gives him a slight edge over other drivers on this list.

#1 Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson pilots the #4 Ford in the Cup Series. Now in his third full-time season at NASCAR’s top level, Gragson is looking to bounce back after a lackluster campaign with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the struggles, the 13-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner remains a fan favorite.

Gragson has won the All-Star Race fan vote in back-to-back years, and there's a strong chance he could make it a three-peat this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.