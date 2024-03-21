Ranking the top 5 female NASCAR drivers of all time ft. Danica Patrick

In the male-dominated arena of NASCAR racing, these top five female drivers have defied stereotypes and left an enduring legacy. Their exceptional skills and unwavering determination have reshaped the sport, inspiring countless others along the way.

One of these standout figures is Danica Patrick, whose groundbreaking accomplishments have opened doors for female racers globally.

Many of these women have had illustrious NASCAR careers and have left a mark on the sport.

On that note, let's take a look at the Top 5 female NASCAR drivers of all time.

1- Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick, a trailblazer among female NASCAR drivers, made history as the first and only woman to claim victory in an IndyCar Series race at the 2008 Indy Japan 300. She also secured pole position as a driver in the Cup Series and holds records for most starts, laps led, and top ten finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series.

She recorded the highest finish by a woman in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500. She has also been bestowed with accolades such as the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and IndyCar Series Most Popular Driver titles.

2- Patty Moise

Patricia Moise-Sawyer, a NASCAR competitor, participated in five Winston Cup races from 1987 to 1989 and 133 Busch Series races from 1986 to 1998. She achieved four top-ten finishes in the Xfinity Series.

She debuted in the 1986 Food Giant 300 at Road Atlanta and concluded her career at the 1998 Stihl 300 in Atlanta. Partnered with various teams, she notably raced alongside her husband Elton Sawyer.

3- Jennifer Jo Cobb

NASCAR driver and team owner Jennifer Jo Cobb has been a prominent figure in the racing community. Cobb has raced in the Xfinity Series, with 31 races over 12 years, and has experience in the ARCA Menards Series and Whelen Euro Series.

As a part-time competitor in the Craftsman Truck Series, Jennifer Jo Cobb drives her No. 10 Truck for Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, making her mark in the racing world. With 232 races over 16 years in the series, she secured one top-ten finish.

4- Hailie Deegan

Hailie Deegan, a rising star in NASCAR, pilots the No. 15 Ford Mustang for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series. Recognized as a Ford Performance driver, she previously raced under Toyota Racing Development. Deegan claimed the Craftsman Truck Series Most Popular Driver title from 2021 to 2023.

With notable achievements across various series, including three wins and 23 top-ten finishes in the ARCA Menards Series West, her career showcases remarkable talent and promise.

5- Kenzie Ruston Hemric

Kenzie Ruston Hemric, a former NASCAR driver, concluded her career in the K&N Pro Series East in 2015. Racing the No. 4 Toyota Camry for Rev Racing, she showcased her talent, securing a notable second-place finish at Iowa Speedway in 2014.

Hemric has contributed to the sport's diversity initiatives as a NASCAR Drive for Diversity member.