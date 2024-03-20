Ranking the top 5 Paint Schemes of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series so far

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series has seen an explosion of creativity on the track with eye-catching paint schemes capturing the attention of fans worldwide. From sleek designs to vibrant colors, teams have pushed the boundaries of innovation.

Let's explore the top five paint schemes that have left a lasting impression on the racing community.

#84 Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson's 2024 Daytona 500 paint scheme pays homage to Richard Petty's 1964 Plymouth, a collaboration between Carvana and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, #84 Carvana Toyota.

Inspired by Petty's historic victory, the design features the iconic "Petty Blue," chrome accents and white lettering. Emblazoned with the "Petty 75" logo, the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE celebrates the enduring legacy of the Petty family in NASCAR.

NASCAR's post on X (formerly Twitter) stated:

"Another seven-time champion rocks Petty Blue."

#1 Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain's No. 1 Busch Light Fishing Chevrolet will carry the "Iconic" paint scheme in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Celebrating fans' passion for fishing, the car showcases the beloved spotted bass design, spanning its entirety. Featuring Busch Light's vibrant mountain landscape, the paint scheme now has a scenic lake and a lifelike spotted bass breaking the water's surface, captivating spectators throughout the race.

#6 Brad Keselowski

As RFK Racing and Castrol embark on their fifth year of partnership in the 2024 NASCAR season, Brad Keselowski's #6 Castrol Edge Ford has a bold new look. Marking Castrol's 125th anniversary, the car features updated branding and product innovations to meet evolving consumer needs.

Together, RFK Racing and Castrol celebrate their enduring collaboration and commitment to excellence on the track. RFK Racing posted on X:

"A design so nice, we have to run it twice 🔥. Introducing our No. 6 and No. 17 'CastrolUSA' Fords for 2024. The same great Castrol brand, but even better."

#23 Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace pilots the #23 McDonald's Toyota Camry XSE, featuring the iconic McDonald's paint scheme. The car showcases the fast-food giant's signature red, yellow and black colors for the season opener.

23XI Racing unveiled McDonald's-themed paint schemes for both drivers in a promotional video titled 'Ketchup and Fries, the perfect combination.' Wallace's #23 Toyota draws inspiration from French fries, while Tyler Reddick's #45 Toyota sports a classic ketchup-inspired design.

#7 Corey LaJoie

Corey LaJoie pilots the #7 Chili’s Catch-a-Rita Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with an interactive paint scheme featuring Chili's Presidente Margarita. Designed by Jon Marshall & Daughters, the car celebrates National Margarita Day with nine QR codes and honors 1,126 Chili's General Managers, ensuring everyone feels special at Chili's.