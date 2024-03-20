Ranking the top 5 youngest NASCAR drivers in 2024

In 2024, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen a surge of youthful talent hitting the track, injecting adrenaline into the sport. The top five youngest drivers showcase a blend of raw talent, determination and ambition to etch their names into racing history.

Let's discover the prodigies lighting up the NASCAR Cup Series with their speed and skill.

1- Carson Hocevar

Carson Hocevar, born on January 28, 2003, is the youngest Cup Series driver at 21. He entered the Cup Series as a member of Spire Motorsports, driving the No. 77 car. His notable victories include the 2020 Winchester 400 and the Redbud 400. He clinched his fourth win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in October in the Craftsman Truck Series. He notched up his first victory at Texas Motor Speedway in April. Initially limited to short tracks due to age, Hocevar made sporadic Truck Series appearances from 2019-20 and competed in select ARCA Menards Series races.

2- Todd Gilliland

Born on May 15, 2000, Todd Gilliland commands the track at No. 38 Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series for 2024. He became the youngest ARCA Menards Series winner at just 15. Gilliland transitioned to Cup racing in 2022, earning a top-five finish at Indianapolis. His wins include two NASCAR K&N Pro Series West titles (2016, 2017) and triumphs in the Truck Series and Late Model Stock Tour. He is the son of former Cup Series competitor David Gilliland.

3- Harrison Burton

Harrison Burton, 23, drives the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Wood Brothers Racing in the Cup Series. Son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, he claimed the 2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East title and Super Late Model victories. Burton earned the 2020 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year award after successful stints with Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports in Xfinity and Trucks respectively.

4- Zane Smith

Zane Smith, 24, commands the #71 car for Spire Motorsports. He is the 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champion and Regular Season Champion, and has also won the 2015 World Series of Asphalt Super Late Model title. Smith earned multiple awards including the 2020 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Most Popular Driver and Rookie of the Year. His diverse racing background showcases exceptional talent at a young age.

5- Justin Haley

Justin Haley, 24, drives the No. 51 car for Rick Ware Racing. As part of Kaulig Racing earlier, he secured victory at the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 and claimed the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship. Haley amassed four Xfinity Series wins and competed in the Truck Series, advancing to the Championship 4 playoffs in 2018.