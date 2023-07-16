“Really aggravated with how the race ended”: Justin Allgaier was left frustrated in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Even though Justin Allgaier finished sixth at the Ambetter Health 200 Xfinity race on Saturday, the No. 7 team's chances of having a successful day fell through. As the defending winner at New Hampshire, the start of the race was quite easy for him.

He started fourth and seized the lead on the second lap. Allgaier only lost the lead once, when John Hunter Nemechek bumped him on lap 9, and he quickly regained it on lap 27. Allgaier cruised to the opening stage victory.

But it all went downhill from there. Allgaier skidded out of his pit stall, and while the vehicle was still outside the pit box, his team started repairing it. He was given a penalty for reparing the car outside the pitbox, which had him drop to the back of the field for the restart.

Allgaier's return was unaffected even by severe damage incurred in a lap 71 restart incident, but the damaged No. 7 car was unable to regain the pace it had at the beginning of the race; Allgaier eventually brought the car home in sixth place after 206 laps.

@stephen_stumpf “Really aggravated with how the race ended…. You work your guts out to get back up there just to have it all taken away for no reason.” Justin Allgaier on his day.

Even after dragging his damaged car to sixth, Justin Allgaier was not happy about his penalty. He stated that if he didn't get that penalty, he would've finished in a higher spot.

“Really aggravated with how the race ended there and the calls on some of the timing lines, I just...you work your guts out all day to get back up there and just all to have it taken away for no reason." he said after the race.

John Nemechek dominated the race by leading 137 laps, costing Allgaier just six points. Allgaier moved up to third in the standings as a result of Cole Custer being entangled in an overtime restart.

Who is Justin Allgaier?

Justin Allgaier is a NASCAR driver from the United States. He drives the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 - Practice

In 2023, Allgaier won his 20th Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He won three times throughout the season and advanced to the Championship 4 in 2020.

In his 12 full-time Xfinity seasons, he has never finished lower than seventh in points. In 2009, Allgaier received the Sunoco Rookie of the year award.