Red Bull car wins in the NASCAR including SVG’s Sonoma triumph

Red Bull's involvement in NASCAR has been diverse, characterized by incredible ambition, major setbacks, and a historic recovery. Over the years, Red Bull has had a dedicated factory team (2006-2011) and, in newer times, successful partnerships as a primary sponsor. While they made a name for themselves in Formula 1, Red Bull's ventures in American stock car racing are undoubtedly a story of flexibility and durability.

The brand has officially secured two victories as a team and a win as a primary sponsor. Here are those instances:

#1. Brian Vickers

NASCAR: Duck Commander 500-Practice - Source: Imagn

Brian Vickers delivered Red Bull Racing its maiden NASCAR Cup Series win at Michigan International Speedway in August 2009. Driving the No. 83 Toyota, Vickers led from pole and was careful to work through a race ruled by fuel. Though he spent much of the race in the shadow of Jimmie Johnson, a spectator to Johnson's dominance, Vickers was in the right place at the right time when Johnson ran out of gas just three laps shy of the final lap.

That breakthrough victory was the result of a lot of hard work by both Vickers and Red Bull Racing after experiencing so many near misses leading up to Michigan. In 2009, Vickers had a great season, finishing with six poles.

#2. Kasey Kahne

NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

Kasey Kahne provided the last highlight of Red Bull Racing's NASCAR Cup Series existence before it closed, with a victory at Phoenix Raceway in November 2011. Kahne was not one of the favorites that day in the No. 4 Toyota; he was one of the hundreds of drivers who had been overlooked and had found a way to capitalize on opportunities as the day moved forward. Kahne did not take command of the race until the final laps, passing Carl Edwards late based on timing and fuel calculations in the pits.

Kahne’s win at Phoenix capped a season of resurgence for both himself and the team, following a year of personnel changes and uncertainty regarding Red Bull’s future in NASCAR.

#3. Shane van Gisbergen

NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

Red Bull’s return as a sponsor in 2025 was heralded by Shane van Gisbergen’s standout performance at Sonoma Raceway. Driving for Trackhouse Racing, van Gisbergen started from pole and was a dominant force throughout the race, leading 97 of 110 laps and never being passed on track.

This was the first NASCAR Cup Series win with a Red Bull sponsorship since 2011 and was also van Gisbergen's first in NASCAR with Red Bull as a primary sponsor at this level - a shift that signals a lofty rebound for Red Bull in NASCAR. Van Gisbergen's win in Sonoma was a testament to his ability and talent, following two major wins earlier in the season in Mexico City and Chicago.

