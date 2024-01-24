Richard Childress Racing brings in new sponsor for Kyle Busch's 2024 Daytona 500 appearance

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has announced a new sponsorship deal for Kyle Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro in the upcoming Daytona 500 race. The car will sport the branding of zone Premium Nicotine Pouches, a company known for its smoke- and tobacco-free experience for adult users of nicotine.

This marks a significant change for Kyle Busch, who previously drove for Monster Energy for over a decade. The new partnership signals a fresh start for the veteran driver as he heads into the 2024 season.

The 38-year-old driver reacted to the official announcement by Richard Childress Racing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Excited for 2024, welcome to the team! #zone_partner"

Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing said (via jayski.com):

“We are proud to forge a partnership in another new product category for NASCAR and are looking forward to helping zone build brand awareness and introduce adult nicotine consumers to their premium nicotine pouches.”

Rishi Dhingra, executive vice president of marketing for ITG Brands, the parent company of zone, said (via rcrracing.com):

“Partnering with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team is a natural fit for Zone, whose demographic of adult nicotine consumers overlaps with NASCAR’s core audience. Kyle Busch and Richard Childress are true champions in every sense of the word, and we know they will do a great job representing the zone.”

Kyle Busch's No. 8 gets spirited send-off for Daytona clash

Kyle Busch, who is nicknamed "Rowdy," is known for his aggressive driving style and never-say-die attitude. He is one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history, with 63 Cup Series wins, 102 Xfinity Series wins and 64 Truck Series wins.

The Daytona 500 is the most prestigious race in NASCAR, and Busch is certainly hoping to add to his legacy with a win in the zone-sponsored No. 8 car. The race is scheduled for February 18, 2024 and is sure to be an exciting one.

It would be interesting to see how Kyle Busch performs in the No. 8 zone Chevy at Daytona. With a new sponsor, Busch could be a force to be reckoned with in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.