Ross Chastain reflects on battling Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott at the 2022 Cup Series race at WWT Raceway

Ross Chastain recalls the 2022 Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway when he collided with Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Ross Chastain finished eighth behind the winner Joey Logano on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. He recorded his 10th top-10 finish of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in the process. The driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, however, didn't make many friends along the road.

Logano and Denny Hamlin are the only two drivers, along with Ross Chastain, who have won two races in the 2022 season. Ross Chastain acknowledged that he strayed by occasionally being overly aggressive.

What exactly happened during the 2022 Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway?

Chastain collided with Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota a little over a quarter of the way through the Enjoy Illinois 300 on the 1.25-mile course. On Lap 64, while the two were racing for sixth, Chastain crashed into Hamlin, dinging his left rear bumper.

Hamlin was pushed up the track and into the outside wall by that move. The No. 11 car was heavily damaged, but the team was able to repair it and get it back on the track. However, Hamlin was behind several laps in the process, finishing 34th and 11 laps down.

In a recent interview, Ross Chastain explained why he decided to make that move on Hamlin.

"When I watched it, it is hard to watch. But I remember what was going through my mind in those moments and, It wasn't just that day, it was a build up to that and, I made a decision to move Denny and hit him too hard and wrecked him. Never wanted to do that..." he said.

Shortly after Chastain's altercation with Hamlin, the No. 11 driver, who was obviously irate, used some in-race revenge. Hamlin displayed his frustration by driving Chastain low to the apron on the backstretch and Chastain nearly went to the grass.

Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson's fight at the Kansas Speedway caught on camera

The Nascar Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday (May 7) was won by Denny Hamlin, although he might not have been the main highlight.

Drivers Chastain and Gragson were having a post-race talk when things turned ugly. The two started fighting before being separated by the crew members.

After their violent altercation, Chastain appeared to take some responsibility for the situation. He claimed that the drivers' competitive nature sometimes leads to situations like this.

