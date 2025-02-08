Despite Bowman Gray success this year, The Clash could move International next season as NASCAR eyes expansion - Reports

NASCAR may be considering adding Brazil to their schedule while also looking at other locations for exhibition races.

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium was a resounding success, prompting NASCAR to evaluate the future of the Clash event and Bowman Gray Stadium's position within the NASCAR national series. The race was well-received, attracting an enthusiastic crowd while delivering exciting short-track racing that harkens back to NASCAR's roots.

While the 2025 Clash received over 3 million views on FOX, it's worth noting that television viewership experienced a slight decrease compared to previous Clash events held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (2023 – 3.647 million, 2022 – 4.283M). It was a 6.6% increase compared to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (2.89M).

Eventually, NASCAR might consider rotating the Clash to different tracks country-wide and beyond. NASCAR could move the Clash from Bowman Gray Stadium to a new short track to continue its reinvestment in grassroots racing. They may be considering international locations for the Clash, with Brazil being a potential candidate. Brazil's proximity to the Eastern Time Zone in the U.S. could allow for primetime broadcasts in both countries, maximizing attendance and viewership. With the Clash moving to Brazil, Bowman Gray Stadium could potentially host other significant events like the All-Star Race. The Clash leaving Bowman Gray means taking away one of the track’s biggest events, but the impact of hosting the race, even just once, will last through NASCAR’s investment. The Racing Experts tweeted:

"Many say the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium was a success but rumors say it may move to Brazil next year. What's next for the Clash and the NASCAR Cup Series at Bowman Gray? Here are some possibilities and why the rumors make sense. @Jonathan_Fjeld #NASCAR"

NASCAR is known for its philosophy of change and keeping things fresh. North Wilkesboro Speedway, which hosted the All-Star Race in 2023, may need enhancements to maintain fan enthusiasm. If successful in making changes to North Wilkesboro, a points race could open the door for Bowman Gray Stadium to return as the All-Star Race host. Ultimately, NASCAR values its roots and can always find a way to bring events back home.

"They didn’t embarrass themselves” — NASCAR’s Ken Schrader reflected on the ‘favorite part’ from NASCAR’s return to Bowman Gray

NASCAR legend Ken Schrader praised the drivers' performance at the Clash at Bowman Gray, noting they "didn't embarrass themselves by running over each other," despite the expected yellow flags on the tight quarter-mile track. He highlighted the event's "old school" feel combined with top-tier drivers and teams. Kenny Wallace, another former NASCAR driver, echoed this sentiment, agreeing that the race was a positive experience that translated well on national TV.

"I liked everything about it; it was like old school, but the highest form of stock car racing; we got some damn good drivers and teams. They (the drivers) sure didn't embarrass themselves by running over each other continuously. Yes, there's yellows. Of course, there's going to be yellows. We're on a flat quarter-mile, running around a high school football field," Ken Schrader said on the Herm & Schrader podcast.

The Clash at Bowman Gray saw impressive viewership numbers, with 3.08 million viewers on FOX, more than double the previous year's race at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressedhow much he enjoyed the event and hopes for its return, while acknowledging the importance of not overstaying its welcome.

