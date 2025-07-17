NASCAR evaluating Chicagoland Speedway comeback for 2026 Cup Series season: Reports

NASCAR may be preparing for a major shake-up in its 2026 Cup Series schedule. According to a report by Sports Business Journal, the organization is actively evaluating a return to Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. This could be the revival of a track that has been off the NASCAR calendar since 2021.

Ad

NASCAR is currently in talks with the city of Chicago regarding the future of the Chicago street race. That event, introduced in 2023, could be moved to a new date or scrapped entirely if better terms can’t be reached. If that happens, Chicagoland Speedway is expected to be the leading candidate to replace it.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Katherine Legge (78) drives through pit lane during the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race - Source: Imagn

The city’s stance has made things more fluid. According to SBJ, Chicago officials have signaled interest in renegotiating the terms of the street course event. With no long-term deal confirmed and negotiations ongoing, NASCAR is looking at backup plans — and Joliet is at the top of that list.

Ad

Trending

Behind the scenes, NASCAR has been preparing for a possible return to Chicagoland for over a year. Internal staff have surveyed the venue, gone through the renovation costs, and logistics. The facility hasn’t hosted a NASCAR event since it was cut from the schedule in 2021, but it did host a SuperMotocross event in September 2023. This means it’s still usable with investment.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (42) during the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway - Source: Imagn

The biggest problem for NASCAR will be updating the infrastructure. Like many permanent motorsports facilities, Chicagoland Speedway will need a significant capital investment to meet modern expectations. Sources suggest renovations could run into the seven or eight-figure range.

Ad

Chicagoland was once criticized for being a “cookie-cutter” 1.5-mile oval that delivered repetitive races. However, that idea has now shifted. Since the debut of the seventh-generation car in 2022, 1.5-mile tracks have seen renewed fan interest. Fans have been increasingly vocal about wanting NASCAR to bring Chicagoland back.

NASCAR's current rotation in the region began with Road America in Wisconsin (2021–22), then moved to the Chicago street race (2023–24). With the 2026 calendar still in the works, NASCAR is juggling several ideas. These include not just Chicagoland, but also new venues like San Diego’s Coronado and even international returns to Mexico City or Canada.

Ad

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott leads Hendrick’s quiet dominance at Dover

This weekend, as the NASCAR Cup Series heads over to oval racing at Dover Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott enters a track where both he and his team have a long-standing record. Hendrick Motorsports has one of the most consistent records in recent NASCAR history at the “Monster Mile.”

Hendrick Motorsports has placed at least one of its Chevrolets inside the top-10 at Dover in 25 straight Cup Series races, going back to September 2010. The central players in that streak have been Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, who have repeatedly delivered strong results at the steep, concrete oval.

Ad

Chase Elliott’s career numbers at Dover are impressive. He’s had top-five finishes in 10 of his 14 Cup starts there — his best track for top-five results. His only win at Dover came in 2018, but his overall average finish at the track during the Next Gen era is 5.7, tied for the best with Ross Chastain.

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on April 27, 2024 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

While Elliott has been quietly steady throughout the 2025 season, Dover comes with an ideal setting for a breakout performance. The last eight oval races have had eight different winners. This could be an opportunity for someone like Elliott to capitalize on his familiarity with the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.