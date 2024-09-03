NASCAR Rumors: Dispute brews over team influence and free speech in new charter agreement

NASCAR's reported non-disparagement agreement regarding the new Charters' deal has led to disagreement within the teams. This was highlighted when Curtis Polk of 23XI Racing was seen with a note on his shirt.

The sport introduced Charters in 2016. These act like agreements on contracts for teams who are then guaranteed to run their cars in all the races throughout the season. At the time, 36 Charters were distributed against 40 cars on the grid, while the non-chartered cars found it difficult to run because of the revenue.

As part of the agreement, teams receive revenue under the media rights deal and because the cars are guaranteed to run in all the races, they also find sponsors relatively easily. However, non-chartered cars are only given the prize-winning revenue and hence it can be difficult for them to gain profit.

Trending

At the same time, there has been a reported disagreement within the teams regarding the Charter agreement. The note on 23XI's Curtis Polk's shirt also hinted at the lack of free speech that the teams may have.

"Please don't ask me about my Charter. I don't want to disparage NASCAR and lose it🤐" the note read.

Expand Tweet

This hinted that there could be a non-disparagement deal under the Charter agreement that is making teams reluctant to talk about the issue. Denny Hamlin also discussed the same on his podcast earlier.

Denny Hamlin delivers his verdict on Curtis Polk's shirt amidst NASCAR's Charter Agreement

On the latest edition of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin talked about the shirt that the 23XI employee was seen wearing. Hamlin is the co-owner of the team, and he stated that he couldn't "believe he actually wore that."

While he seemed to avoid speaking about the topic, Hamlin said there is a new addition to the Charter agreement. This supposedly does not allow the teams to talk negatively about the agreement itself.

"I would choose not to speak about it but I think that it kind of speaks for itself," he said (at 0:52:39). "I can't believe he actually wore that. They do not want you speaking negatively it's a new add to the Charter agreement. We'll see how that goes. It seems like NASCAR's got their stance and the teams have theirs we'll just see where this goes over the next few weeks."

Speaking about the new Charter agreement that was presented to the teams, Denny Hamlin said the deal was not fair to the teams. It has been reported that the teams want a larger share in the revenue agreement. It is sometimes also hard to break even, running their cars on the current deals.

Hamlin added that 23XI would take a "decent" deal.

"It's never been great," Hamlin continued, talking about the deal presented by NASCAR. "I think, personally, from 23XI's perspective, we would take a decent deal not even a fair deal just a decent one."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback