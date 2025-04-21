NASCAR Rumors: Homestead-Miami to replace Phoenix for 2026 championship weekend

After having been the home for the NASCAR Championship Race for 17 seasons, the Homestead-Miami Speedway will reportedly become the place to be once again for the season finale. According to rumors, it is planned that the Florida track will host the final race of the 2026 season for the first time since the championship event was moved to the Phoenix Raceway five years ago.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway was the final stop of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series calendars from 2002 to 2019, but the rumored return to the track will be short-lived, hosting the season finale for only the 2026 season. However, according to the vice mayor of Homestead, Sean Fletcher, a visit from the stock car-racing association brings in a $350-million economic boost to the area, being a beloved track [via The Athletic]:

“It’s really a big deal for the city of Homestead,” he said. “I think it’s the perfect race for the drivers; they love the track. It’s really a driver’s racetrack. And that’s a great time of year to be in South Florida.”

The vice mayor's comments came last month, during the 2025 season's trip to the track for the 'Straight Talk Wireless 400' event, where the track's president, Guillermo Santa Cruz, also expressed his desire for the championship race to return to the Speedway.

“It’s definitely something I want to see happen,” the track president said. “And I’m hopeful in the not-too-distant future the championship will come back.”

The Homestead-Miami Speedway finale next year will start a reported rotation system, with different tracks hosting it every year. The Phoenix Raceway is on that list. The Arizona-based track will also continue hosting two NASCAR races per season.

Kyle Busch was the last Cup Series champion to be crowned in Homestead when he scored his second championship title.

NASCAR drivers who are fans of the Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Among the grid of NASCAR Cup Series drivers are supporters of the Homestead-Miami Speedway, who share a fondness for the 1.5-mile track. Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, explained that it was a difficult track to race on, giving you no room for mistakes, but that's why the drivers like it.

“It’s a tough place to get around,” Blaney said. “There it is like you’re sliding around, really pushing the issue to find speed, and your margin of error is really low. I think everyone loves Homestead. It’s one of the most fun places we go to.” [via The Athletic]

NASCAR driver and team owner Denny Hamlin also expressed his desire to see the Florida venue play a larger role in the season calendar, including possibly hosting the championship.

“I would certainly like to see (Homestead) play a bigger factor in our championship,” Hamlin said. “Whether it’s in the playoffs, just a part of the championship race or round, or whatever it might be, I’d like to see it be a part of that as, like we just talked about, the driver makes a bigger difference at this track compared to the car.” [via The Athletic]

This year's Homestead-Miami Speedway Cup Series and Xfinity Series events saw Kyle Larson cross the line to take his first win of the season.

