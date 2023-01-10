Former TV star to get a full-time NASCAR drive in 2023 - Reports

Franscisco Muniz IV, better known as Frankie Muniz and best known for playing Malcolm in American Sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, has recently been linked to a seat in NASCAR. The former TV star, according to The Pit Lane, has been eyeing a full-time opportunity in the world of stock car racing.

The 37-year-old is known to be a fan of motorsports, as evidenced by his previous racing experiences in the 2005 and 2006 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Races, the 2006 Formula BMW USA season, along with two Cooper Tires Presents the Champ Car Atlantic Championship seasons in 2007 and 2008.

Frankie Muniz @frankiemuniz My wife has been searching online what NASCAR wives wear to the races... That means this is getting real y'all. @NASCAR My wife has been searching online what NASCAR wives wear to the races... That means this is getting real y'all. @NASCAR

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series and a drive at Rette Jones Racing have been linked to the Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, native. The 37-year-old, who is just starting out in his stock car racing career, also eyed the junior Truck Series as a potential introduction to stock car racing but with limited success.

Elaborating on how experience behind the wheel is key when it comes to competitive driving, Muniz spoke about his chances ahead of his reported debut in NASCAR. He said:

“I want to make sure that I’m ready. I believe that I am, but it’s all about kinda putting the best deal together with a Truck ride or ARCA ride. I just want to be in a race car, so as much as possible, as much seat time as possible is going to be key for me, especially for the rest of this year and next year. Just to keep learning and progressing.”

It remains to be seen if reports of Frankie Muniz racing full time in the NASCAR junior ARCA Menards Series in 2023 comes true or not.

Frankie Muniz's manager elaborates on actor/musician's NASCAR plans

Frankie Muniz’s manager, Andrew Stallings, has spoken on how the 37-year-old actor and musician wants to fulfil his 'fantasy job' of being a race car driver, saying:

“Things are looking very, very, very, very, very promising on that front. There’s something to be said about learning in public, and that’s our goal next year. Whatever we’re doing, we’re not expecting to go win championships and win every single weekend. We know that we absolutely want to do that, and that is our goal and intention to do that.”

It remains to be seen if Malcolm from Malcolm in the Middle will soon be seen behind the wheel of an ARCA Menards Series car, racing at one of the junior levels of NASCAR.

