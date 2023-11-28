Kyle Busch set to participate in 2024 Adelaide 500 with RCR and Erebus Motorsport - Reports

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch could be on his way to Australian V8 Supercars in 2024, as per V8 Sleuth.

Busch, 38, who made a move to his current team, Richard Childress Racing, at the start of the 2023 season, is set to race in the Australian Supercars' Adelaide 500 race in 2024.

That comes on the back of RCR's working relationship with Erebus Motorsport. Brodie Kostecki, driver for Erebus in the Supercars series, and the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship winner, is poised to make his Cup Series debut next season at the Indianapolis race in August.

Richard Childress, the owner of Busch's Cup Series team RCR, reacted to Busch's likely participation in the Adelaide 500 race (via V8 Sleuth):

"We’ve talked to him some about coming. I think he might one of these days. He’d enjoy this. The track’s good, right, the kind of racing that he’d like. I think he’d do good over here."

Kyle Busch's RCR engineer reacts to driver's probable Supercars debut

Andrew Dickeson, an engineer at Richard Childress Racing, shed light on Kyle Busch's move to the Australian racing scene. Comparing his possible Supercars debut to that of Shane van Gisbergen's in NASCAR, Dickeson said:

"I think it'd be hard. He'd learn a lot, but it wouldn't be easy. I'm not sure where he would run, but he wouldn't come in and do what Shane did at Chicago. If he could run mid-pack, I think that's a win."

Dickeson added:

"We were at the state dinner the other night and the (South Australian) Premier came up and said he wanted him (Childress) to bring Kyle (Busch) back next year, so I think we could make it happen."

Dickeson emphasized on RCR's bigger aim to hone Kyle Busch's skills on a road course:

"The main thing for that from our point of view would be to make him better for when we come back (to the US). That's what it's all about, winning Cup races, winning a Cup championship for RCR."

"So, if we can use this to help us get better, that's how we get the gain. It's all about him getting better. I think it'd be a great experience for him, we're going to work towards it," concluded Dickeson.

It remains to be seen if Kyle Busch's reported Supercars move materialises.