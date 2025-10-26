Sam Mayer's clash with Jeb Burton explained: Talladega beef, Martinsville wreck and Jordan Anderson's fury

Sam Mayer's clash with Jeb Burton grabbed enormous attention as the two Xfinity Series drivers had heated altercations at the recently concluded race at Martinsville. The Haas Factory Team wrecked Burton at the end of the race, and this enraged Jordan Anderson, the owner of Jordan Anderson Racing, Burton's team.

The feud between Mayer and Burton rolled in at last week's race at Talladega, where Mayer was caught up in a crash triggered by the Jordan Anderson Racing. As a result, the HFT driver was far from happy and was credited with a 38th-place DNF.

Coming into Martinsville, Mayer and Burton crossed paths again and started around each other in most of the restarts. In the last restart, they went side by side, with minimal contact until Burton moved Mayer out of the way to finish the race in sixth.

Sam Mayer, who was furious at this act, chased down Jeb Burton and hit him from the back. This enraged Jordan Anderson, the owner of Jordan Anderson Racing, who confronted Mayer at the end of the race.

NASCAR took cognizance of the situation, and it is expected that they will penalize the Haas Factory Team driver. It will be interesting to see the course of action the stock car racing governing body takes.

While Jeb Burton and Sam Mayer finished the race in sixth and seventh, respectively, Taylor Gray won the race, ahead of Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones. Connor Zilisch, Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, and Jesse Love qualified for the Championship 4 at Phoenix.

Sam Mayer let his feelings known after wrecking Jeb Burton at Martinsville

Sam Mayer shared his thoughts as he wrecked Jeb Burton at the end of the Martinsville Xfinity Series race. Speaking to the media, here's what the Haas Factory Team said:

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer - Source: Imagn

"The 27 [Jeb Burton] did us no favors last week. He caused a demolition derby and a parking lot on the front straightaway at the fastest race track we go to, and now he just decides to be an absolute dumbass this go around and race a guy with a purple spoiler just awful. It was awful to be around him all day. He’s just fast enough to be really, really annoying but not fast enough to do anything else worth a damn.

"So, sucks to be in that spot around him. But the car was as fast as Xfinity Mobile. … It just wasn’t meant to be. The good Lord blesses us in mysterious ways and I think that I learned a lot tonight. Probably going to get in trouble for this interview already but I’m trying to kind of make up for it," Mayer further added. (Via On3.com)

Despite his seventh-place finish, Sam Mayer failed to qualify for the final round. Mayer is in fifth place in the standings with 2204 points at the end of 32 races, where he picked up a win, 13 Top 5s, 18 Top 10s, and four DNFs to his name.

